LUDLOW — Halloween hit Hampden County a few days early as Davon Solomon and Louis Rhodes haunted the Lions for 48 minutes on Friday night.
The dynamic duo combined for nearly 350 total yards and five touchdowns as Pittsfield ended the regular season with its sixth-straight win, a 54-13 trouncing of Ludlow.
It didn't take long for the Generals to get to business as Solomon took a sweep down the right sideline for a 51-yard touchdown run on the game's opening play from scrimmage.
In fact, Pittsfield needed less than three plays to score on five different drives. Solomon's first touchdown and a 2-point run from Rhodes made the score 8-0.
Ludlow's opening possession was arguably the best of the night for the home team. The Lions put together an eight-play drive before Jimmy DiFillipo shattered it with a fourth-down stop at Pittsfield's 6-yard line.
The Generals took over on their 3-yard line and it didn't necessarily matter where the drive started, Solomon was ending it in the end zone. The senior ripped off a 94-yard run and suddenly, six minutes into the game, Pittsfield was imposing its will with a 14-0 lead.
"I love it all," Rhodes said of watching Solomon run wild. "We fight hard, practice hard and I'm just glad we have gotten to where we are this year."
A tackle from Georgios Zamakis on third down forced Ludlow to punt on the following possession. Quarterback Patrick Rindfuss went to Solomon for a 30-yard gain on the first play of the following drive.
With the Lions targeting Solomon, Rindfuss put some air under a pass to Brayden Bunnell. The junior sprawled to the ground and completed the catch in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown.
"I'm extremely proud of these guys," Pittsfield coach Brian Jezewski said. "[The offense] came out tonight and looked a little bit different, we tried to get the ball out of Pat's hands quickly and get the ball to our guys on the perimeter. "
Things may have looked a bit different, but the results were the same for Rindfuss and company, a 50-point outing for the fourth time in seven games.
The Generals, leading 22-0, got the ball back with 7 minutes and 54 seconds remaining in the first half. Rindfuss tossed his first — and only — incompletion on first down. However, second down was another example of why Pittsfield's offense is a notch above the competition.
A bubble screen to Rhodes quickly turned into a 61-yard touchdown. Getting the ball out quick gave Pittsfield's offensive linemen a chance to move downfield and the 61-yard trot was made possible by right tackle Jayshawn Warren charging to the perimeter and wiping a defensive back out of the play.
"We have a very athletic offensive line and we trust those guys and our receivers blocking on the outside," Rhodes said. "We like to get our guys in space and use our speed."
Rhodes scored on a 24-yard sweep, and Solomon scored on a 43-yard touchdown pass from Rindfuss as Pittsfield led 46-7 at the break.
"Our offensive line did a great job," Jezewski said. "I thought we played well enough on defense and there are some little things that we can take care of."
Rhodes captured an interception, Collin Wellman recovered a fumble and Pittsfield's front seven neutralized everything the Lions tried to do on the ground.
Rindfuss completed 4 of 5 passes for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns. Solomon caught two receptions for 73 yards, carried the ball for 162 yards and finished with three total touchdowns. Rhodes carried the ball four times for 50 yards and a touchdown to go with his 61-yard touchdown reception. Zamakis ran the ball three times for 46 yards and a touchdown in the second half.
"We fought hard and battled back from some of the things we needed to and learned as the season went on," Rhodes said while reflecting on the regular season.
Pittsfield wrapped the regular season with a six-game winning streak and each margin of victory was at least 24 points.
"We do our best to condense each week into its own season," Jezewski said. "For Week 8, we won the week and that is all that matters."
The Generals entered the week ranked No. 7 in the MIAA's Division V Power Rankings and the state tournament is slated to begin next weekend.
"The guys will enjoy [this win]," Jezewski said, "we'll find out on Monday what the details are for next week and we'll try to win Week 1."
Pittsfield spent the year vying for a chance at a state title and while the team had plenty of success in the regular season, Rhodes echoed his coach's mindset — none of it matters come next week.
"We're 0-0 and have to go fight again," the senior said.