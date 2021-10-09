NORTH ADAMS — The McCann Tech football team fell to Pathfinder 34-6 on Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets were missing several starters due to injury and sickness.
“This was basically our JV team out there today,” McCann Tech coach Tony Skiffington said. “I thought they played great. Played hard. That’s all I can ask for.”
McCann Tech did not get much going on offense until the fourth quarter. Some frustration was apparent late in the game with multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
“They all got good life lessons in this sport today,” Skiffington said. “Obviously in games like this you get frustrated, and it shows.”
The Hornets' final drive provided some highlights. Senior captain Seneca Bolte rumbled his way down the sideline for a 58-yard run.
Troy Wnuk followed with a 12-yard carry down to the 8-yard line. Freshman Parker Hart capped the drive with the first rushing touchdown of his varsity career.
Parker Hart fourth quarter touchdown for McCann Tech. Hornets trail 34-6. pic.twitter.com/hTa7uZOfVA— Adam Hargraves (@Hargraves24) October 9, 2021
“It was very exciting,” Hart said. “Thinking about how long I have waited for it since youth league.”
Hart took a pitch from quarterback Caleb O’Brien and burst through the middle to find the end zone. Unfortunately for Hart, he forgot about the spiking rule after a score, and he drew a penalty.
“In that moment it was in the back of my mind,” Hart said. “But the excitement got into my head. I just have to use my head when I score and not spike it.”
The experience is something Hart can use in the future.
“I can read my blocks better when I am running,” Hart said.
Bolte almost eclipsed 100 yards rushing, but finished with 12 carries for 98 yards. Wnuk carried eight times for 34 yards.
The defense struggled against the Pathfinder offense. The Pioneers did not punt until the fourth quarter.
Pathfinder took the opening possession of the game and marched down the field to take an early lead. The Panthers went 58 yards on 11 plays on a drive capped by a 2-yard touchdown up the middle by fullback Coby Hill.
The drive consumed more than half of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Pathfinder capitalized on a bad snap on a punt by the Hornets. Pathfinder started its second drive at McCann Tech’s 25-yard line.
Giovanni Perniciaro scored on a four-yard rushing touchdown to give Pathfinder a 14-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, Austin Lagimoniere scored for the Pioneers on a 20-yard touchdown.
Pathfinder added another just before halftime when quarterback Hunter Griswold connected with William Burke in the corner of the end zone for a 27-0 lead.
Perniciaro scored again in the third quarter for the Pioneers on a 19-yard run.
Bolte had a fourth quarter sack for the Hornets.
———