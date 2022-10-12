<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stretch run starts here; Lee at Easthampton headlines the Week 6 high school football action

Samuel Joyce int run

Samuel Joyce (ball carrier) runs from the Commerce offense after he intercepted a pass against the Red Raiders in a 38-8 win last Friday. 

 JESSE KOLODKIN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

Game of the Week: Lee (3-2) at Easthampton (3-2), at Smith Voc.: 6 p.m., Saturday

For those not taking algebra, the transitive property states, if A = B and B = C, then A must equal C. Lee beat Monument Mountain in the first game of the season.

Modal

Jesse Kolodkin can be reached at jkolodkin@berkshireeagle.com or on Twitter @JesseKolodkin. 

Tags

Sports Reporter

Jesse Kolodkin is a Berkshire Eagle sports reporter. He worked in the same position at The Bradford Era in western Pennsylvania and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a degree in broadcast journalism. He is an avid New York Giants fan.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all