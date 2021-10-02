LUDLOW — The construction project going on within the Taconic football program took another step up the ladder on Friday night at Ludlow.
However, the hole Taconic had dug itself early was simply too deep to breach in 48 minutes.
Ludlow got four rushing touchdowns from birthday boy quarterback Michael Sternowski and hung on through a mid-game charge by the visitors to win 36-20 at home.
The Lions set THS back 20-0 just 3 minutes and 50 seconds into the second quarter, and that was with the Green and Gold forcing a three-and-out after Ludlow received the opening kickoff.
Taconic gave the ball right back after a third-and-6 sack forced a quick punt. Ludlow scored, recovered an onside kick, and scored again with 9:27 left in the second quarter. The visitors got possession back following Sternowski's second touchdown, but fumbled the ball right back on their first play at midfield. Sternowski took a second-and-11 keeper 45 yards to set up Michael Gilrein's short touchdown run for the 20-point lead before Taconic had sun six offensive plays.
From there, Taconic managed to match the Lions score-for-score — and technically won the remainder of the night 20-16 — but the miscues reared their head every time the Green and Gold got some momentum.
"The future is real bright here. I'm excited for these guys," said Taconic coach Jermaine Sistrunk. "What you see today is some linemen getting it, and that's where we're the youngest. We're looking toward the future. We put a bunch of stuff together. Minus the mistakes, this was one we could take."
Taconic managed to bracket halftime with a pair of scores. Following the Gilrein plunge, the visitors went 59 yards on nine plays. Big No. 99 Xavier Nicholls — listed as a sophomore tight end — ran four of those plays for 25 yards, including a 1-yard TD dive. The possession picked up three first downs, including one on a 16-yard sweep by senior Dez Merced.
"We just put that in on Tuesday, going back and looking at video and I thought we had some advantage with the big boy," said Sistrunk. "He's been wanting to run the ball, and he earned that right. I think that's something we'll keep working on."
With his fellow senior captain Sean Harrigan sidelined, Merced took on heaping pile of assignments for Taconic. He made a bunch of touchdown-saving tackles at safety. But, when a safety is the leading tackler, it's a symptom of chunk plays.
Following a Ludlow possession that featured tackles for a loss by Taconic's Rahmel Smith, Justice Clark and Cazmere Stein, and ran the clock into halftime, Merced came out flying in the third quarter.
The senior burner took the second-half kickoff 65 yards to the Ludlow 13. Three plays later, on fourth-and-4 from the 7, quarterback Matt McIntosh rewarded Merced with a quick slant touchdown pass over the middle of the Lions defense. McIntosh took in the 2-point conversion and suddenly it was a one-score game, 20-14.
"Once we get cooking, I feel like no one can stop us," said McIntosh, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 111 yards. "Some times, we have to get out of our own heads and play as one. But I saw improvement tonight. I know it's a tough loss, but I saw improvement.
"If you look back at Game 1, my goodness, we're 12-times better than that now."
HALF: Ludlow 20, Taconic 6.Taconic D holds as Cazmere Stein tracks down Sternowski at the horn. Green and Gold receive to start Q3. pic.twitter.com/RIZMnOQ3KA— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) October 2, 2021
Momentum proved to be short-lived, as Sternowski escaped pressure to complete a pass to Gilrein that the senior took 43 yards into the red zone. Sternowski — who celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday — scurried into the end zone a third time from 3-yards out.
Taconic's offense had found some rhythm, though, and McIntosh dialed up a deep ball to freshman wideout Ceasar Santos for 30 yards on the ensuing drive's first play. McIntosh then took a keeper 17 yards to set up first-and-goal from the Ludlow 8. But the mishap plague appeared again and a rusher fumbled into the end zone. Ludlow recovered for the touchback deflating the visitors further.
"Dez stepped up; young man named Ceasar Santos can't say enough about him taking the starting job there and at corner back. He works his butt off," said Sistrunk.
The THS defense did come up with a stop, getting a sack from Wesley Ahoussi to force a Ludlow punt. In fact, McIntosh kept the magic alive with an 16-yard connection to another freshman Ryan Burchard on the first play. That's where things stalled, though. On fourth-and-1 from the Ludlow 40, McIntosh was brought down for a loss and turnover on downs.
Taconic took a step forward and two more back on the following Ludlow drive. James Kastinakis was in on back-to-back sacks with Merced (first waved due to block in back penalty on Ludlow) that put the Lions in a second-and-33. On third-and-20 from midfield, Sternowski connected with Jayce Labier for 33 yards and the dagger first down. Sternowski scored his fourth TD on third-and-goal from the 10 with just 3:10 left to play in the fourth.
McIntosh completed a pair of deep balls and scored on a 2-yard keeper a minute later, but the clock was on Ludlow's side and there wasn't enough time left for a true comeback bid.
Touchdown Taconic.Xavier Nicholls goes in from a yard out to cap 59yd drive.20-6 Ludlow, 3:34 Q2. pic.twitter.com/6lmiaz3G7d— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) October 1, 2021
"The line actually came alive tonight. First time we had some quality blocking, so I'm glad with the progress we saw there," said Sistrunk. "We made some big plays, lot of freshmen stepping up. This is a young team. After the game started, and they realized it's just football, they started settling in. But mistakes happen."
Taconic returns home to Gene Dellea Field on Friday night with an 8 p.m. kickoff against Putnam.
