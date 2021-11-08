One week into the new MIAA high school football statewide tournament format, the seeding of the teams pretty much went according to seed. This, undoubtedly, has to make the members of the Tournament Management Committee and the Board of Directors happy.
Of the 64 first-round games only nine lower-seeded teams scored wins over their higher-rated opponents. In the eight divisions, all eight top seeds moved to the Round of 8, and both Berkshire County top seeds won their opening games.
This is the first year of a statewide tournament and with it, a standardized power rating system for the Commonwealth’s team. In past years, under sectional banners, different regions of Massachusetts used different systems to seed. Western Massachusetts had always used the Walker Statistical Instrument. Other regions had seeded strictly by record.
Of the nine upsets, the most prominent upset came when 11th seeds beat sixth seeds. It happened in Division IV, V and VII.
The most first-round upsets came in Division VIII, where the 5, 6, 7 and 9 seeds all lost. One of those higher seeds was No. 7 Lee, which dropped a 24-9 decision to 10th-seeded Randolph. Oxford, the No. 11 seed beat No. 6 Quaboag 28-14, while fifth-seeded Manchester-Essex was dumped by No. 12 KIPP Academy of Lynn 40-21
Hoosac Valley, the top seed in Division VIII, will face a team that turned one of those first-round upsets. Ninth-seeded Narragansett knocked off No. 8 Lowell Catholic 34-20, and by winning will visit Renfrew Field in Adams Friday night for a Round-of-8 game against the Hurricanes.
One could say that an 8-9 game with a No. 9 seed winning isn’t that much of an upset, as the two teams were pretty close in the power rankings. The difference between No. 8 Pittsfield and No. 9 Norton, who beat the Generals 28-12 in the Round of 16, was 1.1071 points in the power rating. The difference between Narragansett and eighth-seeded Lowell Catholic was 0.6965 points. Both games could have gone either way.
The top four seeds in every division made it through to the Round of 8. That group includes Hoosac and Division VII top seed Wahconah. The Warriors, who beat No. 16 Lunenberg, will have a date with eighth-seeded Clinton on Friday night in Dalton.
Wahconah and Hoosac are two of six Western Massachusetts teams still alive in the tournament. Division VII has the most with top-seeded Hoosac, No. 2 Ware and No. 3 Palmer all playing in the Round of 8 on Friday. Westfield, the fifth seed in Division III will play at No. 4 Plymouth South. Springfield Central, the top team in all of Western Mass., is the fifth seed in Division I and the Golden Eagles will be at No. 4 Xaverian on Friday.
This weekend will mark the last weekend of the home-field section of the football tournament. Semifinals will be played on neutral sites while the state championships will be played at Gillette Stadium in December.