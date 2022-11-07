PITTSFIELD — The Lee Youth Football program swept the Super Bowl competition at Berkshire Community College on Sunday. The Juniors won 12-0 over Cheshire-Adams while the Seniors won 18-0 over Dalton in front of a lively crowd.
Comp-LEE-te Sweep; Lee Juniors and Seniors win youth football Super Bowls
Jesse Kolodkin
Jesse Kolodkin
