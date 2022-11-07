<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Comp-LEE-te Sweep; Lee Juniors and Seniors win youth football Super Bowls

Lee celebrates a touchdown

The senior Lee players celebrate a touchdown during a game against Dalton in the Berkshire County Youth Football Super Bowl at Berkshire Community College on Sunday.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The Lee Youth Football program swept the Super Bowl competition at Berkshire Community College on Sunday. The Juniors won 12-0 over Cheshire-Adams while the Seniors won 18-0 over Dalton in front of a lively crowd.

