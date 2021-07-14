Kevan Miller started his hockey career as a Bear and he’ll end it as a Bruin.
Miller, who graduated from Berkshire School in Sheffield before beginning a seven-year NHL career with the Boston Bruins, announced his retirement on Wednesday.
“I called NE home for 18 years,” Miller wrote on an Instagram post announcing his retirement. “From Berkshire to UVM to Providence to Boston, the relationships with so many mean the world to me.”
Miller was a member of the Berkshire School class of 2007 and was recruited to play Division I hockey at the University of Vermont. He signed with the Boston organization as a free agent in 2011, spending three seasons in Providence before making the Bruins in 2013.
The 33-year old Miller, whose career was cut short by multiple injuries, played in 352 NHL games, scored 13 goals and had 58 assists. He was a plus-79 in his career.
“I’ve had the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the world,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “It’s been an honor and something I’ll forever cherish.”
Dan Driscoll, Miller’s coach at Berkshire School, said the defenseman got the most out of his talents.
“By far,” Driscoll said. “What a story. For a kid to come across the country [from Santa Clarita, Calif.], to play on the JV team for half a year, then stay an extra year. He went to UVM, was a captain and did not get drafted. Every step of the way, he took advantage of every opportunity.”
Miller sat out the 2019-20 season, recovering from surgery to repair a broken kneecap, an injury that occurred on April 4, 2019 in Minnesota.
He was healthy to play for the 2020-21 season, but was a free agent. He agreed to sign a one-year, $1.25 million contract with the Bruins. He played 28 games, had a goal and three assists for the B’s.
His rough luck continued when a check by Washington’s Dmitry Orlov gave Miller a concussion. Miller was unable to return for the second-round series against the New York Islanders.
Twice, Miller was the Bruins’ nominee for the Masterton Trophy, awarded to a player for his perseverance and dedication to the sport.
“Nobody worked harder to get back and play last year,” said Driscoll. “It didn’t end the way he wanted. But again, another example of perseverance and grit.
“The man certainly has no regrets.”