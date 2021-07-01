A former Pittsfield Suns player, and the club's first-ever pick in the first round, will be pitching in the spotlight at this year's All-Star Game festivities in Denver.
Cade Cavalli, a top prospect with the Washington Nationals, will be a member of the National League team in the Futures Game that kicks off All-Star week.
Cavalli, listed as the top prospect in the Nationals organization, is the only member of the Nats system to be invited to play in the Futures Game. The game will be played Sunday, July 11, at Coors Field and is the first event of the All-Star Game celebration in Denver. The game will be televised by the MLB Network at 3 p.m.
The right-handed pitcher played for the 2017 Pittsfield Suns. He was used primarily as a third baseman in 19 games, and he made three scoreless appearances on the mound.
The former University of Oklahoma pitcher was taken in the first round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft by the Nationals. He was also drafted by Atlanta in the 29th round in 2017.
Cavalli is currently playing for the Nationals' Class AA-East team in Harrisburg, Pa. He has made two starts and is 0-1 with a 3.09 earned-run average. He has 17 strikeouts and eight walks in 11 2/3 innings. On June 24, the right hander struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings against Altoona. He got a no-decision.
Cavalli's manager in Harrisburg is Tripp Keister, who played for the 1992 Pittsfield Mets.
Cavalli started the season at Class A Wilmington and dominated. He was 3-1 in seven starts with a 1.77 ERA. In 40 2/3 innings, he walked just 12 and struck out 71.
Red Sox shortstop prospect Jeter Downs — a big piece of the Mookie Betts trade — and Yankee outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez and pitching hopeful Luis Medina will play for the American League team. Mets prospects catcher Francisco Alvarez and third basemen Brett Barty will be teammates of Cavalli's with the National League.
———
Another former Pittsfield Suns player was on the move late last month.
Pitcher Tom Hackimer, who pitched for the Suns in 2013, is now a member of the New York Mets organization.
That comes with a touch or irony, because the Mets were very interested in the right-handed reliever, making him a 15th-round selection in the 2015 Draft. Hackimer, who grew up rooting for the Mets, elected to return to St. John's University.
The next year, he was taken by the Minnesota Twins in the fourth round, and signed with the Twins.
Hackimer had worked his way up to Triple A St. Paul, before being released in June. He had appeared in six games for the Saints, and had a rough time. His ERA was 16.20, as he gave up nine earned runs in six innings. Hackimer earned his call-up after striking out 11 and walking one in seven innings at Class AA Wichita.
So after being released, Hackimer signed with the Mets, and was assigned to Class AA Binghamton.
In three games, the right-handed reliever has thrown 4 2/3 innings with a 1.93 ERA. He has five K's and a walk.