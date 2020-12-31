Liam Coen says he's truly excited for his new challenge in football. But the former University of Massachusetts quarterback still can't quite believe he'll be an offensive coordinator in the SEC.
"I can't really wrap my head around it right now," said the ex-Minuteman QB and assistant coach, who was hired earlier this month as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at the University of Kentucky. Coen will join the Wildcats when the Los Angeles Rams end their season. Coen is the assistant quarterbacks coach for the Rams, after having been the assistant wide receivers coach for two years.
"It's something always that I've dreamt of and foresaw out of my career," he said, in response to a question from The Eagle during a Zoom call. "I always wanted to play at the next level, but didn't get that opportunity. I had a great college experience [at UMass], and I thought that was it. I knew I would coach. Once you get into the profession, you never really know how it's going to end up. Being under Mark Whipple [at UMass], Phil Estes at Brown and some of the other guys who paved the way for me as a coach. To get the opportunity to come to the Rams, oh my goodness, this is phenomenal. Now, to be able to be coming to the top Division I conference in college football at a place like Kentucky is just a dream come true."
Coen has been with the Rams since 2018. Before that, he worked as the quarterbacks coach at Brown, Rhode Island and UMass. He was hired as the offensive coordinator at Maine in 2016, and was due to become the offensive coordinator at Holy Cross before taking the job on Sean McVay's staff in Los Angeles.
The ex-Minuteman will replace Eddie Gran, who was fired by Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops late in the 2020 season. Gran had been Kentucky's offensive coordinator since 2016.
"I've always said it will take a special job and opportunity for me to leave the Rams. A couple of things have come up over the last couple of years," Coen said. "Being the offensive coordinator at the University of Kentucky was one of those special positions that I just had to take."
Stoops has been the head coach at Kentucky since 2013. After going 7-17 in his first two seasons, Stoops led the Wildcats to four consecutive seasons of .500 or better football. The Wildcats were 4-6 this past season.
"He came up in the search with me doing some research," Stoops said. "A lot of it is style of play. I had to clearly think out my vision of the program as we move forward and what exactly we wanted it to look like. There are many different styles you can go with in today's day and age in college football. You also have to go with something I was comfortable as well, something that can mesh with the good things we have been doing and what we want to look like."
What is a little bit unusual is that while Kentucky is an SEC team with a coaching staff that, for the most part, comes out of that football area, both coordinators are now New England guys.
Coen said he is very familiar with defensive coordinator Brad White, who played his high school football at a rival school to Coen's La Salle Academy in Providence, R.I.
"I think there about three or four [coaches from Rhode Island] in the NFL or Division I football," Coen said with a laugh. "There's not too many. Actually it's pretty funny. Brad and I don't really know each other personally. I remember what jersey numbers Brad White wore [in high school]. I remember the big neck roll that he wore at Bishop Hendricken High School. I think I was an eighth grader when he was a senior at Bishop Hendricken. I just always respected him as a player."
Coen will be kind of juggling two jobs for the time being. Not only will he be getting up to speed in Lexington, but he will still be helping quarterback Jared Goff and the Rams try to make and make some noise in the NFC playoffs. L.A. is 9-6 with a game against Arizona left. The Rams are second in the NFC West, behind Seattle, which clinched first with an 11-4 record.
"My job's not done here yet," Coen said of life in Los Angeles. "We have a lot of games to win and hopefully get onto another Super Bowl."
Coen was on the staff in February of 2019, when the Rams lost to the New England Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.