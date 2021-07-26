When Kristi Kirshe made the decision to play soccer at Williams College, she could never have imagined that she would one day be an Olympian.
And to be an Olympian in a sport other than the one that she made her name in is pretty impressive too.
“Honestly, when I made the decision to play three sports in high school instead of focusing on one, and when I made the decision to go to a D-III school when I made the decision to go to Williams and I am thankful for every day,” Kirshe said. “With both of those decisions, I kind of was deciding I wasn’t going to go to the Olympics for soccer. My Olympic dream, in my brain, had kind of died when I was 18.
“It’s a pretty surreal moment to have been this close to it for so long and to actually have it be here.”
Kirshe, a native of Franklin in southeastern Massachusetts, is a member of the United States women’s Rugby Sevens team that is competing in Tokyo. The Americans will compete in a rapid-fire, three-day tournament from July 29-31. The United States will play in Pool C, and will play China at 9 p.m. EST on July 28 and Japan on July 29 at 5 a.m., while playing Australia on June 29 at 9:30 p.m.
Once pool play is completed, the 12 teams in the three pools will begin to play toward medal competition. The contests for gold, silver and bronze will take place on Saturday, July 31.
Just over a year ago, Kirshe and her Rugby Sevens teammates were among the athletes across the globe who had their Olympic medal dreams quashed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was pretty devastating,” Kirshe said. “That’s why I’ve been out here [in San Diego] for the last year and a half training fulltime. The buildup wasn’t as long for me as it was for some other people who have been here for the entire quad since the last Olympics. But it was pretty devastating all around. At the time, they kept saying it was postponed, but we never knew if it was going to be rescheduled.
“It was an upsetting moment, so I’m glad we’re finally [near].”
Kirshe, who graduated from Williams in 2017, made her national team debut in the Sydney Sevens tournament in 2019.
At Williams, she was one of the more decorated players in Michelyne Pinard’s tenure in the Purple Valley. Kirshe was a two-time All-American, earning honors in 2014 and 2016. She was the 2016 NESCAC player of the year and was a three-time first teamer. Kirshe’s name is all over the Williams record books, as she is the leading career goal scorer with 43, tops in points with 114, and her 18 goals in 2014 is a school mark that still stands.
Kirshe scored 12 goals and had 9 assists in the 2015 season when Williams went 21-1-2 and won the NCAA Division III national championship. Williams beat Washington (Mo.) 1-0 in the national title game.
In four years wearing purple and gold, Kirshe’s teams went 73-8-8 on the pitch.
Obviously, the sports are much different, but when she’s playing rugby, does Kirshe hear Pinard in her head?
“Some moments more than others, that’s for sure,” she said with a chuckle. “[Pinard] taught me a lot about myself as a player, and a lot about how important team culture is — being a good teammate. I don’t know I hear her in my head a lot, but I am thankful for her every day because I’m not here if she doesn’t turn me into the athlete and the soccer player that I am, that I was when I graduated Williams.”
For those who might not know, Rugby Sevens is a smaller version of the sport. Instead of 15 players, only seven are on the field at any one time. Trys count for five points, conversions two points and kicks three points. The teams play two, seven-minute halves.
For the U.S., Kirshe plays either center or a position called a “prop.” Props are two forward on the outside of the scrum, and “prop up” the scrum.
“I think we’re pretty lucky that we have a really diverse team,” she said. “We have some incredibly fast players. We have some incredible power runners and then we also have some playmakers who really link everything else together. I think I fall into that power runner category as a player. I play center and wing and prop, so I play three different positions.
“At the end of the day, it’s mostly a free-flowing game. You can find yourself on any part of the field at any time.”
Kirshe said she, and her teammates, got an email from head coach Chris Brown telling them they were going to Japan.
“It was a pretty emotional day. It was something we knew was coming, and we were all sitting at our computers waiting for 12:30 for us getting the emails to find out,” she said, in a phone interview with The Eagle before she departed for Tokyo. “It was a really special day. Just getting to call my parents to tell them I did it, I made the Olympic team.”
Kirshe did say that it was stressful waiting to hear from Brown. She said of the 20 athletes who have been training and playing together, any one of them could have been on — or off — the roster.
“I don’t think anyone felt comfortable and sure they were going to make it,” she said. “I think everyone knew that everyone had a chance. I don’t know anyone that felt fully confident that their name was going to be on that roster.”
Kirshe is one of 12 players rostered for the Olympics. There is one alternate and two additional players who are traveling to make up a 15-athlete party.
What kind of chance does Kriste Kirshe think she and her teammates have of medaling?
“A pretty good one, I think,” Kirshe said. “I think we have, as I said earlier, a diverse group of talent. I think we’re a force to be reckoned with. I think we just have to play our game and I think we have a very good shot at reaching the podium.”