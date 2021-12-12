AMHERST — The first 24 minutes of Mitch Scace's run as head coach of Pittsfield High went well, great even. The next eight, however, erased all those positive feelings.
The Generals surrendered 26 fourth-quarter points to Chicopee, as the Pacers overcame an 11-point deficit to start the final frame in a 65-61 win over PHS at the Pioneer Valley Tip-Off on Saturday.
"Second-chance points, not getting back on defense. We gave it to them," said Scace. "We were up by like 17 there in the third quarter. Missed easy shots, easy layups. Ball didn't move well enough. They wanted it more than us."
Pittsfield led 50-39 at the start of the fourth quarter, and looked in line to make it three consecutive victories for Berkshire County teams on the Mullins Center floor. Then, even on a warm and rainy day in Amherst, things started to snowball out of control.
Chicopee opened the fourth on an 8-0 run, before Dasean Brown scored on a nifty reverse layup for the Generals' first points of the period. With 4 minutes, 30 seconds remaining, PHS still led 52-47. The mistakes and turnovers kept plaguing Pittsfield, though, and soon it was 52-52, and with 2:56 on the clock, big man Carter Mungin's foul-line jumper caught nothing but air on the way down. Not long after that Mungin, who had eight points and seemingly a dozen blocked shots, went down hard and had to be helped off the floor. He didn't return.
Jamil Rodriguez, who finished with a game-high 24 points, dunked in transition to force a Pittsfield timeout and the Pacers suddenly were in command 56-52 with 2:11 left.
It took until there were just 90 seconds left for Pittsfield to get its second basket of the fourth, a Keanu Arce-Jackson (12 points) putback to make it a one-possession game.
Of course, the snowball kept rolling downhill for PHS. Nolan Ray put down a second-chance opportunity and was fouled. He missed converting the three-point play, but Rodriguez was there to clean up and was also fouled while making the putback. He hit his free throw and it was 62-54 with 1:08 remaining.
Arce-Jackson scored five straight, including a 3-pointer off a feed from Toby Gaulden-Wheeler with 17 seconds left that cut the deficit back to three.
Zoel Diaz and Rodriguez combined to go 3 for 4 from the foul line over the closing seconds, though, and Pittsfield's own comeback bid fell short.
Chase Racine made a layup for PHS with 5 seconds left, giving him a team-high 14 points. Gaulden-Wheeler had 12, but just two after halftime.
"It was something we talked about after the first half. I think they had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, and they had probably more than that in the second," said Scace. "Obviously, Carter going down there toward the end. We have guys on the bench, but I told the guys, they need to work harder. We have to bounce back. We have to rebound and end possessions. Finish the easy ones."