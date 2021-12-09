TURNERS FALLS — Mount Everett came up short in an opening-night match at Franklin Tech on Thursday.
Mount Everett skunked Franklin in the first quarter, but the home team responded with a 19-point second quarter to take command of the game in the 29-22 victory.
Julia Devoti started the season with a team-high seven points for Mount Everett, Emma Goewey followed with five points.
“Not the result we wanted but the girls played hard,” Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “We have some things to work on, but with a quick turnaround tomorrow we will have to learn on the fly.”
Mount Everett is headed back to Turners Falls on Friday for its next game in the Franklin Tech Tournament.