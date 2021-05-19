SHEFFIELD — Peter Free started the game in right field for the Monument Mountain baseball team on Wednesday afternoon. While he anticipated a possible trip to the mound, the junior right hander never thought it would come in the second inning.
“It was much earlier than I expected,” he said.
Fortunately for Free and the Spartans, things worked out all right. He got out of a bases-loaded jam by forcing Alek Zdziarski to ground into an inning-ending double play. One inning later, the Spartans scored an unearned run and they never trailed again. Monument beat Mount Everett 12-6.
“I love to pitch. It’s my favorite position. I’ll come in whenever,” Free said. “It’s no big deal when I come in.”
Actually, it was, because of the inning-ending double play ball that popped the Eagles’ balloon.
The Spartans had scored three runs, two unearned, on one hit, a pair of Everett errors, two wild pitches and a hit batter. After going quietly in the first inning, the Eagles made some noise in the home second.
Zdziarski set the Spartans down without a run in the second before Monument starter Owen Wade walked Cooper Rothvoss and Jacob Ten Broeck. Michael Ullrich’s single to left loaded the bases and Rothvoss scored from third on a Matt Seward ground out. Consecutive RBI singles by Hunter DeGrenier and Ben Shannon tied the game at 3. Wade then hit Jack Carpenter with a pitch, and Monument coach Tom Hankey came out to make the change. He brought Free in from right field.
Free got a 1-1 count on Zdziarski before the batter grounded to shortstop Jayder Raifstanger, who made a nice play in the hole, stepped on the bag at second and threw to Arthur Labrie at first to complete the rally-killing double play.
“We had them on the ropes a little bit because we got Wade, the starter out of the game,” Everett coach Dan Lanoue said. “That was a big play for them, because that killed our momentum and then they got a couple of runs in the next inning. We just couldn’t capitalize when we had the chance.”
That double play gave Free a big boost of confidence, which translated to the Spartans.
“Jayder made a great play,” Free said. “I’m backed by some great defense, that’s for sure.”
Monument broke the tie with a run in the third inning. With two outs, Free singled to right and stole second. Marco Buffoni walked on a 3-2 pitch and on an 0-1 count to Ely Cormier, Free stole third. Zdziarski did strike out Cormier, but the wild pitch allowed Free to score. Monument never trailed again.
“It’s what I told the guys out there. This game came down to not making the right plays,” Lanoue said. “Not making the plays and making the pitcher go longer. It’s kind of these last couple of games, we’ve had too many errors and things get away from us.”
The Spartans were helped on the day by seven Eagle errors. Monument managed eight hits, and a fourth-inning triple by Jayder Raifstanger was the only extra-base hit for the Spartans.
“We ran the bases well. We did what we had to to get some runs across the board,” coach Hankey said. “We’ll swing better. I’m not worried about that. We’ll swing better.”
Free ended up pitching 4 2/3 innings of relief. He gave up one run on three hits and struck out two.
Camden Raifstanger was 2 for 5 for the Spartans and scored three runs, while No. 8 hitter Braxton Crandell was 2 for 4. The top five hitters in the Monument lineup scored 10 of the Spartans’ 12 runs.
Shannon was 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Rothvoss was 3 for 3. The Eagles’ Jack Carpenter had only one hit, but it was a big one. Carpenter blasted the first pitch he saw from Monument reliever Colin Parker in the bottom of the seventh inning to the deepest part of left field. It was a two-run home run, as Shannon scored ahead of him. Shannon had hit a leadoff double.
———
Monument 301 114 2 — 12 9 1
Everett 030 010 2 — 6 8 7
Owen Wade 1 1/3, Peter Free 4 2/3, Colin Parker 1 and Cole Bissaillon. Alek Zdziarski 6, Cooper Rothvoss 1 and Matt Seward, Nathaniel Von Ruden (6). W — Free. L — Zdziarski. 2B — ME: Ben Shannon. 3B — MM: Jayder Raifstanger. HR — ME: Jack Carpenter.