PITTSFIELD — For the sixth Thanksgiving season, Berkshire Running Center will host a free 5K road race downtown.
The annual MountainOne Thankful 5K is a fundraiser to benefit Pittsfield’s food pantries.
In a slight change, this year’s race will be held on Small Business Saturday — Nov. 27, instead of Thanksgiving morning.
“After all that our community has experienced in the past year, I am absolutely thrilled about the annual Thankful Run, which will be held on Small Business Saturday this fall,” Mayor Linda Tyer said in a release. “I am truly grateful to all those who will take to the streets that morning, providing a boost to our local pantries and downtown merchants as well.”
This will be the first year MountainOne joins BRC in sponsoring the race.
“MountainOne is pleased to support the health and wellness of our community, and we couldn’t ask for better partners than Kent, Shiobbean, and the team at Berkshire Running Center. We look forward to many exciting races with them this year,” MountainOne CEO Robert J. Fraser said in the release.
The Thankful 5K remains a free family event, though registration online or at Berkshire Running Center is required through 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. There will be no day of registration.
Bib pickup is on Nov. 26 at BRC from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and those racing are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the start of the race. Donations go directly to local food pantries. In addition, Thankful hats are available for sale for $25, with the full donation also going directly to the downtown food pantries. MountainOne will donate an additional $5 for every hat sold.
Registration and hats can be found at berkshirerunningcenter.com/mountainone-thankful-5k/.
For more information, contact Shiobbean Lemme at 413-344-4472 or info@berkshirerunningcenter.com.