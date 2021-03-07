CHESHIRE — No Scott McGuire, Reece Racette or Izaha Stubbs. No Red Sea student body buoying one half of the bleachers. No Berkshire North title or Western Massachusetts tournament to play for. One side was on game No. 15, the other was still in its first week of play.
Drury and Hoosac Valley still brought it.
"No fans, but the intensity level is still there between the two teams," said Hoosac coach Bill Robinson following his team's 53-45 win over the rival Blue Devils. "Just the typical Hoosac-Drury game. No matter where you play it, on an island or wherever.
"A lot of back-and-forth, kids are diving on the floor, just a good high school basketball game."
The back-and-forth nature of the game could be illustrated by the fact that the side that led after each of the first three quarters did not win the game.
Drury was somewhat in control for much of the night, and took a 37-29 lead during the third quarter on a pair of offensive rebounds by Louis Guillotte and Jeff Adams. The advantage could've reached an insurmountable level, except there was one thing the Blue Devils couldn't figure out.
Hoosac Valley freshman Frank Field kept simmering under the game's surface, and he put away three 3-pointers in the third quarter to keep the Hurricanes alive.
He answered Adams' put-back with one, his second off a Logan Davis feed. But Ben Moulton scored on a reverse layup at the other end.
Field and Davis didn't relent, though. Davis hit a pair of free throws off a second-chance opportunity, and then Field was found wide open off the right elbow by Carson Meczywor with 30 seconds left to draw within 39-37 before the fourth quarter.
"Today I told [Field] that I'd make it a point that we look for him more," said Robinson. "I thought Logan Davis did a nice job finding him off those diagonals, and Frank did a good job.
"He's got a good basketball IQ for a freshman, and he's got a bit of size. He's got an inside-out game. He's a good ballplayer."
A Field jumper opened the final frame, knotting things at 39, before Meczywor came up with a steal and coast-to-coast drive for the lead.
That was the last time the game changed hands. Davis and Field dialed up another basket to add some distance, and the Hurricanes were off to the races.
Or, as off-to-the-races as a team can get during this rivalry matchup.
Drury cut it back to two on an Adams basket. Tim Brazeau bullied his way inside for a bucket later as part of a 5-0 run that turned a 50-41 Hoosac lead back into a two-possession game with a minute to play.
The Hurricanes calmed things down though, and benefit from a late technical foul that gave Field a free trip to the line.
The veteran Meczywor sank a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to ice the game.
The Blue Devils suffered their first loss to end their first week of games, falling to 2-1. Hoosac Valley improves to 13-2.
The Blue Devils had the 3-point stroke going early, sending home six triples in the first half. That included three from Moulton, who finished with a team-high 11 points. However, that well dried up in the second half. From that 39-32 lead in the third quarter, Drury was out-paced by Hoosac 21-6.
Field was electric in his first rivalry experience at the varsity level, pouring in a season-high 24 points on five 3-pointers. He had 19 in the second half.
Before he got it going, it was Davis keeping the Hurricanes afloat with 13 of his 15 points before halftime. He hit on back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second quarter that helped put Hoosac in front 24-23.
But a 12-2 Drury run spanned the intermission. The visitors led 35-26 when Davis found Field for a 3-pointer with 4:50 left in the third that let the rookie wing start feeling himself.
Drury 16 15 8 6 — 45
Hoosac 14 17 11 16 — 53
D (45)
Pettengill 0-1-1, Dewey 1-0-3, Adams 4-0-9, Moulton 4-0-11, Guillotte 2-0-4, Davignon 3-2-9, Brazeau 3-2-8, Moormen 0-0-0, David 0-0-0. Totals 17-5-45.
HV (53)
Kastner 2-0-4, Meczywor 2-2-6, McGovern 0-0-0, Harrington 2-0-4, Levesque 0-0-0, Davis 5-2-15, Field 9-1-24. Totals 20-5-53.
3-point goals — D 6 (Moulton 3, Dewey, Adams, Davignon); HV 8 (Field 5, Davis 3).