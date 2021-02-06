GREAT BARRINGTON — If first impressions are any indication, Khalil Carlson has the opportunity to put together a strong career as a member of the Monument Mountain boys basketball team.
The freshman, in his first home game as a Spartan, registered 28 points, 12 rebounds and two assists — despite not playing in the fourth quarter in Monument's 69-40 win over Mount Greylock on Saturday afternoon.
"I've been looking forward to this since the fifth grade," said Carlson, who grew up in Great Barrington. "I've watched all the games over the years and it is great to be part of the game."
Monument's blend of youth and experience was on display in the first quarter. Not only did Carlson have six early points, but junior captain Connor Hanavan also had six points in the frame. An established sharp-shooter, Hanavan caught eyes with his development as a leader.
"The evolution of his leadership has been really cool to see," Spartan coach Randy Koldys said following the game. "He is an extension of me on the court and I am pleased to have him out there."
Hanavan had been itching for the opportunity to hit the court and showcased the range that made him one of the county's most lethal scorers with back-to-back triples to begin the second quarter, giving the Spartans a 25-13 lead.
Mount Greylock's Pablo Santos and Chase Doyle combined for 17 points in the first half, keeping the Mounties afloat, but the Spartans quickly turned the game into a track meet.
"We run well, so we just have to keep getting up and down the court," Carlson said. "I think we just have to keep working and the confidence is already growing."
In fact, Carlson was playing with the confidence of an upperclassmen in the second quarter — crashing into the paint with a devastating spin move. He gathered an offensive rebound with three minutes left in the first half and put it back up for two points. Later in the quarter, he converted an and-one to give the Spartans a 39-20 lead. Carlson showed he was human by missing a free throw later in the frame — but pounced the paint and gathered the rebound, finishing with a putback layup.
"I had nothing to do with that," Koldys said of Carlson's footwork. "I have to say, I am very blessed to have great coaches in the feeder program. Patrick Hanavan, Matt Chamberlin and Brian Cunningham help all these kids work on specific things. Carlson's footwork in the post is tremendous and it is clear he works hard on his game.
"The one question I had was his physicality as a freshman and he has proved in two games that he is ready to play varsity basketball."
Carlson had 18 points at the half and Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbe scored all of his eight points in the first 16 minutes of action as the Spartans led 44-20 at the break.
Marco Buffoni hit a 3-pointer and James Carr converted an and-one in the third quarter. However, Carlson's 10 points in the frame were a big reason why the lead ballooned to 33 with a quarter to play.
Santos hit another three and the Mounties outscored Monument 13-9 in the fourth quarter, but the game was already out of reach. Santos finished with 14 points and four rebounds for the Mounties. Doyle earned a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Powell scored four points in the fourth and finished with eight on the night.
Monument's Hanavan finished with 14 points and three assists. Caden Gidarakos did a bit of everything with 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Spartans.
Randy Koldys has his plate full, coaching both the boys and girls teams this season, but the third-year coach wouldn't want it any other way.
"It is great because I love being in the gym and I love coaching," Koldys said. "[Both teams] have had five days of practice before our first game and I was pleased with how we hung tough.
"We're blessed to be playing basketball and we're happy to be in the gym."
———
Mount Greylock 9 11 7 13 — 40
Monument Mountain 18 26 16 9 — 69
MG (40)
McAlister 0-0-0; Santos 6-0-14; Doyle 5-1-11; Shelsy 1-0-3; O'Keefe 0-0-0; Barnes 0-0-0; Powell 4-0-8; Art 0-0-0; Markovic 1-0-3; Martin 0-1-1. Totals 17-2-40.
MM (69)
Santos 1-0-3; Harris 0-0-0; Gidarakos 4-3-12; Chandler-Ellerbe 3-0-6; Hanavan 6-0-14; Carr 1-1-3; Buffoni 1-0-3; Carlson 10-8-28. Totals 26-12-69.
3-point field goals — MG 4 (Santos 2; Shelsy, Art); MM 5 (Hanavan 2; Santos, Buffoni; Gidarakos).