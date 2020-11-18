It's an adjustment for any freshman who happens to be a football starter. The adjustment is tougher when that freshman also happens to be the starting quarterback.
University of Massachusetts quarterback Will Koch is a rarity in college football, a true freshman starter. Many of the freshman starters, like Florida Atlantic's Javion Posey, is a redshirt freshman.
"Going out there for my first time, it was quick at first, but it started slowing down throughout the whole game," he said. "That was making it easier."
Koch, who got the start in a 51-10 loss to Marshall on Nov. 7, is expected to get the start again on Friday night, when the 0-2 Minutemen head south to play Florida Atlantic. It is UMass' penultimate game of the truncated 2020 football season.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and the game can be seen on the CBS Sports Network.
"We're going to focus on ourselves," he said, "and do what we can do offensively and not worry about what they're doing. Do what we do, limit mistakes."
The freshman quarterback was 12 of 18 for 99 yards and one touchdown. He guided the Minutemen on a six-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a two-yard touchdown pass to receiver Samuel Emilus. It was Koch's first TD pass of the game.
The quarterback also carried the ball nine times for a net five yards. He was sacked four times for a loss of 21 yards.
"At the beginning when I first got out here, I'm not going to lie, it was kind of difficult learning a whole new system," Koch said, during a Tuesday Zoom call with reporters. "After I learned it, I felt a lot more confident and comfortable out there, so I could just start showing my athletic ability and not thinking too much about the plays."
Koch was the third of three quarterbacks to take the field in the season-opening loss at Georgia Southern, following Mike Fallon and Josiah Johnson. But against Marshall, it was Koch taking the majority of the snaps, with redshirt freshman Garrett Dzuro finishing up. Johnson was back as a tight end, and he made two catches in two targets.
"It's only going to go up from here," Koch said of developing a sense of security with his receivers. "Learning the timing, the chemistry with them, so I can get the ball out of my hand faster, so they can make a play for me."
In the game against Marshall, Samuel Emilus caught six passes for 29 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted seven times. O.C. Johnson was targeted five times by Koch and caught two passes. Johnson caught both of the passes Koch threw to him, as did Taylor Edwards.
"As with all young freshman quarterbacks, they're going to take their lumps. We feel pretty good about the two young guys we have," UMass coach Walt Bell said. "Obviously, there's still room to improve."
Assuming Koch starts Friday, it will mark the first time UMass has started the same quarterback two weeks in a row since Randall West started the final two games in 2019.
"[Koch] is improving every day," said Bell. "Again, without a spring and without a real fall camp, things are happening fast for him right now. Typically, you're talking somewhere around 1,000 reps in fall camp that we didn't have. From a repetition standpoint, every play is a new play. It's almost like '50 First Dates' a little bit. He's improving every day, getting better in every session and we have to continue him on that trajectory."
It's also a homecoming of sorts for Koch and four of his UMass teammates. There are five Florida natives on the roster, including second-team offensive lineman Xavier Graham. Graham is a redshirt freshman who was a teammate of Koch's at Niceville, Fla., High School. Niceville is up in the Florida panhandle, some seven to eight hours from metropolitan Miami.
"Of course. I can't wait to go back home," Koch said with a smile. "It's going to be awesome."