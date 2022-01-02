When the Pittsfield Suns begin their 10th season playing in the Futures League, the team will have a schedule that is a bit of back to the future.
For the Suns and the other seven teams in the league, the 68-game schedule of 2021 is no more.
"I'm happy with the schedule. We did make the one change, going from 68 to 64 games," commissioner Joe Paolucci said. "We're just trying to figure out what's right. The 64 games will fit a lot easier than the 68 did last year. I'm happy with the way we talked that out amongst the owners in the fall, and decided on what number of games made the most sense for the Futures League."
The schedule now gives the Suns, and the other teams, 32 home games in a regular season that begins on Thursday, May 26, and ends on Sunday, Aug. 7.
The Suns will open the 2022 season on the road at Nashua on May 26. The home opener will be Friday, May 27, against the Norwich Sea Unicorns at Wahconah Park. The Suns joined the league back in 2012, and are in their 11th season as a member. The Suns did not play in the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the league did play a truncated summer season.
Weeknight home games are set to begin at 6:35 p.m., with Saturday night games to start at 6:05, while Sunday games will begin at 4:05.
The Suns will play three games at home in the month of May, 12 during June, 14 in July and three in August.
As it has been recently, Mondays will be a league-wide off-day for the players. There are only two exceptions. The league will play on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The Suns will be at Worcester for a 1 p.m. game. The other Monday when teams play will be July 4. The Suns will host Vermont. The league will then have Tuesday, July 5, off.
"Obviously, Monday is the worst day in terms of ticket sales and group sales," Paolucci said. "It's a no-brainer that we're not going to use Mondays in the summer. It's good for the players too, to have a built-in off-day. We try to stay away from [using Monday] as much as we possibly can because of rainouts too.
"The rain was a really big issue last year, so we did have to play a lot of games on Mondays. We're going to try to keep these guys as fresh as we can."
Looking at the Suns' home schedule, the two busiest days at Wahconah Park this summer will be Thursday and Saturday, when there will be six home games on each of those days. Only four home games will be played on Tuesdays, with five games scheduled for Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
While the schedule is balanced with 32 home and 32 road games, not every team will be at Wahconah Park the same number of times. Westfield, Nashua and Vermont will each make six appearances at the ballpark on Wahconah Street. Norwich and Worcester will be in Pittsfield three times each, the fewest for any team.
The Suns will be part of a league that hasn't added or subtracted a team for the first time in several seasons. All eight teams that played in 2021, are on the schedule and accounted for.
"There's a lot less drama going on in the offseason this season than in past years," Paolucci said.
Despite being an eight-team league, the Futures League won't split into divisions. The last time the league played in a divisional format was 2017.
Once again, the top four teams will play in best-of-three playoff series, with the top seed hosting No. 4, and the second seed hosting No. 3. The two winners will play in a best-of-three series for the title.
That is how 2021 worked out with eventual playoff champion Vermont earning the No. 1 seed by winning the regular-season title. The Lake Monsters played No. 4 Worcester, while league runner-up Pittsfield played Brockton. The Suns advanced to the league championship series, but despite scoring two runs in the top of the ninth inning, Vermont eked out a 3-2 victory to win the series 2 games to 1.