DALTON — In a pandemic season were nothing is given nor written in stone, Maria Gamberoni and the Wahconah girls basketball team have been arguably the most reliable thing Western Massachusetts has seen.
In the team's season-opener, Gamberoni needed 11 points to crest the 1,000-point milestone. She took care of that business in the first quarter of a blowout win. On Feb. 25, she was three points shy of becoming the girls basketball program's all-time leading scorer. Gamberoni got that out of the way by scoring Wahconah's first four points in a 35-point runaway.
On Saturday afternoon, in one of the final games to be played in a gymnasium where she's now scored more points than anyone, Gamberoni again got the pomp and circumstance over with early before getting back to business.
The fanfare came 5 minutes and 20 seconds into a home game against Monument Mountain. Gamberoni sent through a layup on a straight drive to the right-hand side and busted through Pat Duquette's overall school scoring record. She had tied him at 1,312 points a couple minutes earlier on a fastbreak ignited by her own steal, but her fifth and sixth points of the game moved her to the top of the Wahconah record books.
Wahconah's Maria Gamberoni scores on a drive off a 2nd chance opportunity to become the school's overall career scoring leader. 1,314 points-and-counting pushes her by Pat Duquette. pic.twitter.com/vFMnDOuYRQ— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) March 6, 2021
The game stopped briefly for Gamberoni to be greeted and congratulated by her family, who were the lone spectators in a largely empty Ed Ladley Gymnasium. She also posed for a photo with Jackie Duquette, the former record-holder's sister. Pat Duquette was unable to attend, as he was busy coaching the UMass Lowell men in the America East Tournament.
The Eagle was, however, able to catch up with the River Hawks head coach, who found it tough to be disappointed while accomplishing his own feat on Saturday.
"The short end is, I'm super happy for her," Duquette said at the end of a Zoom call after Lowell upset top-seeded UMBC in the America East semifinals.
"I went to school with and played against her mother and father," he said with a laugh. "[Maria] has worked hard and is very deserving, and I'm glad she's got good athletic genes on her mother's side."
Gamberoni has been a part of four different Liz Kay squads at Wahconah, and had a lot of teammates take the floor alongside her. One doesn't get to 13,323 points on your own, and the record-breaking bucket was no different.
The possession began courtesy of Gamberoni's younger sister, Olivia, who stepped in front of a Monument Mountain pass in the paint and came away with the steal. She outlet quickly to her elder sibling, who then looked ahead to fellow senior captain Noelle Furlong. The ball worked around the perimeter to Grace Wigington's whose 3-pointer rimmed out, but there again was Olivia Gamberoni inside. The offensive rebound was kicked back to Wigington, who swung to Maria Gamberoni at the top of the key.
Gamberoni stared down the Spartans' Marti Cunningham for a moment, before jabbing left to get her opponent leaning.
Then, the most common procedural in Berkshire County this winter was put in motion. Gamberoni knifed through two defenders, and beat a third to the rim, rose up and kissed a textbook layup off the center of the square for another two points.
Following some hugs and photos, it was back to the business of keeping her Warriors unbeaten. On top of embroidering her name higher on the blue-and-white banner than anyone else, the basket made it 22-4 Wahconah with three-plus quarters of basketball still to play.
Gamberoni went on to score a game-high 15 points in the Warriors' 61-19 victory. Wahconah improved to 16-0 on the season.
Tri-captain Morgan Marauszwski knocked in three 3-pointers for nine points to help the Warriors' effort. Wahconah actually poured in 10 triples, with two more coming from Wigington, who also finished with nine points. Monument (2-10) was led by Abby Wade's seven points.
Gamberoni's game didn't elevate her any higher on the Berkshire County girls scoring list, as she remained 21st overall. In fact there is still a bit of work to be done to crack the top 20. Former foe Alie Mendel of rival Hoosac Valley finished her career in 2019 with 1,357 points. Gamberoni is 34 from tying her.
———
Monument 6 0 7 6 — 19
Wahconah 25 17 10 9 — 61
MM (19)
Dohoney 2-1-3, Cunningham 0-0-0, Davis 0-0-0, Mead 1-0-2, Lewis 1-0-2, A. Wade 3-1-7, Velasco 1-0-3, Helmke 0-0-0, M. Wade 1-0-2. Totals 8-2-19.
W (61)
Taylor 0-0-0, Furlong 2-0-5, Eberwein 1-2-5, Belcher 1-2-5, M. Gamberoni 6-2-15, O. Gamberoni 4-0-9, Drury 1-0-2, Marauszwski 3-0-9, Barry 0-0-0, Mason 0-0-0, Wigington 3-1-9. Totals 22-7-61.
3-point goals — M 1 (Velasco); W 10 (Marauszwski 3, Wigington 2, Furlong, Eberwein, Belcher, M. Gamberoni, O. Gamberoni).