GREAT BARRINGTON — Sooner or later, every journey comes to an end. The relentless Rutland bats scored at least two runs in four innings in a 16-6 win over the Great Barrington 11s, concluding their season in the Little League sectional tournament at Olympian Meadows on Monday night. A slow start was the last thing the kids from Rutland wanted after a two-hour bus ride and it showed, knocking three-straight hits to begin the ballgame, finishing the opening frame with six runs.
Great Barrington surveyed the damage and patiently got to work in the bottom half of the first. Four different batters walked and Luke Fenig knocked a double as GB got two runs back in the inning. Fenig finished the day 2 for 4 with 2 RBI. He plated John Gappa and Evan Macy with a single in the second. “I didn’t have to do much, I was just keeping my eye on the ball,” Fenig said of the performance. Gappa, batting second, reached base three times and made it home in the first and second innings. Trailing 8-2 in the bottom half of the second, the District I champs cut loose for their strongest inning of the day. Four runners crossed the plate as the home team was now within striking distance, trailing by just two runs. Mateo Buffoni, Great Barrington’s starting left fielder, was 2 for 2 and scored a run. Both teams saw the bats go dormant in the third and fourth innings, but Rutland hit the afterburners and pulled away with three runs in the fifth and another five in the sixth. George Dreger pitched three-plus innings in relief, striking out four batters and walking two for Great Barrington. The loss was the second for GB against Rutland, who will play East Longmeadow for a spot in the state tournament. While Monday marked the end of the road for the Great Barrington 11s, they reached the sectional tournament with a win against Pittsfield American in the District I championship. “[I knew we had good players] only after a few practices,” Fenig said. “We’ll work and be ready for next season.”
———
Rutland 620 035 — 16 17 1 G..Barrington 240 000 — 6 4 2
