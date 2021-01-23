You’ve got to love those Berkshire Natural Resources Council lands.
I hope you have had a chance this winter to get out and check out some of them. My wife Jan and I visited two of them this past month.
The Clam River property in Sandisfield is where visitors can explore 1 1/2 miles along a wild river and see evidence of a time when the stream and its surrounding area were not so wild: traces of a dam, extensive stone walls, and an intact house foundation. The 550-acre property offers three connected trails of over 4 miles with moderate change in elevation.
The other was the Old Mill Trail in Hinsdale/Dalton. Crane and Company conserved the 127-acre piece of land with MassWildlife and collaborated with the Housatonic Valley Association to build the trail. The trail follows the clean and fast flowing East Branch of the Housatonic River along Route 8 as it descends from Hinsdale. This accessible trail is a treat for trail users of all abilities. If you travel past the end of the accessible section and cross Route 8, there is a pathway the runs right at, and even in, the water’s edge.
You probably noted the commonality — both properties contain beautiful rivers which contain trout — a natural draw to me and other anglers. We loved both places and plan to revisit them frequently.
The part of the Old Mill Trail where we were last week was the Accessible Section which is 0.7 miles one way. The trail is beautifully crafted with periodic viewing stations and maintained by the Housatonic River Watershed Association and its partners.
In addition to the river, there was another beautiful sight, at least in my eyes, the BNRC poster. As you can see, it informs the public that hunting is allowed, recommends that visitors wear hunter orange outerwear, stay on the trails and keep their dogs under immediate control. It also lists the various hunting season dates (bear, deer and turkey). Local hunters surely appreciate the efforts that the BNRC and partners have made to conserve the land and make it available to the public while still accommodating the hunters. Needless to say, the Berkshire County League of Sportsmen enthusiastically supports the BNRC and donates as much funds as its treasury allows each year. I encourage you to visit the trail and to bring your ice spikes. Lots of people are visiting these popular trails and the paths are being packed down and could become icy and slippery.
Wildlife Habitat Management Grants
The Baker-Polito Administration recently awarded $307,631 to individuals, municipalities and organizations across the state for projects to improve habitat for native Massachusetts wildlife. The grants are provided through the Wildlife Habitat Management Grant Program, administered by the Department of Fish and Game’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife), and will support 10 wildlife habitat improvement projects totaling 308 acres in nine Massachusetts communities.
“Our administration is making smart investments in wildlife habitat management to ensure protected lands throughout the Commonwealth are ecologically healthy and well-managed,” said Governor Baker. “These important local projects will result in valuable ecological and economic benefits, and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities like hunting, bird watching and fishing.”
The MassWildlife Habitat Management Grant Program provides financial assistance to private and municipal landowners of conserved lands to improve and manage habitat for wildlife deemed in greatest conservation need and for certain game species. The projects are also designed to complement ongoing habitat management efforts on state lands and promote opportunities for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, and other outdoor recreation.
“Conservation science has shown that periodic active habitat management for both common and rare wildlife and plants is necessary to maintain ecological resiliency and diversity, making these projects critical to the preservation of the Commonwealth’s natural resources and their resiliency to climate change,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides. “Through this grant program, we’re able to partner with property owners, municipalities and organizations to improve the environment and quality of life throughout Massachusetts.”
“Fish and wildlife habitat management for both rare and common species and enhancing wildlife-related recreation opportunities is a top priority for MassWildlife,” said Dr. Mark Tisa, Director of the Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. “Because 80% of Massachusetts is in private ownership, working with committed municipal and private landowners is a no-brainer. This program provides us the opportunity to expand our habitat management footprint and improve recreational opportunities for sportsmen and women, birders, naturalists and other outdoor enthusiasts.”
Of the 10 statewide projects, South Lee Associates, in conjunction with the BNRC was chosen to receive one. It will receive $14,887 for work to control invasive species and improve floodplain forest habitats on multiple Housatonic River properties.
Deer hunting fatalities
Lieutenant Colonel David Loos of the Mass. Environmental Police reported there were no deer hunting fatalities to the state’s Fish & Wildlife Board meeting on Jan. 14. That was certainly good news. Following that, he mentioned he had some bittersweet news; there had been a moose road kill recently in our state. That was bad news, but there was some good news. The moose meat was delivered to the Wampanoag Tribe on Martha’s Vineyard which greatly appreciated the gift. Loos said that they have an ongoing positive relationship with the tribe.
As does the US Fish & Wildlife Service. A few years ago, the Berkshire National Fish Hatchery in Hartsville supplied the Micmac tribe with 800 pounds. of lake trout that had to be culled due to space restrictions. Tribe members drove down from Maine with ice boxes and processed the fish onsite. They then took their bounty to the elders of the tribe where they ceremoniously reminded their people of the heritage and diet habits of their ancestors.
Remembering Raymond “Skip” Whalen
Local outdoor sportsmen suffered a serious loss on Jan. 12 with the passing of Skip Whalen at the age of 80. His obituary, which was noted in the Jan. 16–17 issue of The Berkshire Eagle, listed his many achievements. In this column, I will focus on his achievements and contributions to the outdoor sportsmen of Berkshire County. Perhaps there is no better source than the write-up about him when he was nominated to receive the Berkshire County League of Sportsmen’s 2004 Sportsmen of the Year Award. He was nominated for the award by the Stockbridge Sportsmen’s Club (SSC), Taconic Chapter of Trout Unlimited and the Adams Outdoor for Youth, an indication of the respect he earned county-wide.
A founding father of the current SSC, Whalen was a longtime supporter of sportsmen’s issues. He chaired a family-oriented ice-fishing derby for over 35 years and ensured that every child who entered the derby received a nice prize to take home. The derby was subsequently renamed the “Skip Whalen Echo Lake Ice Fishing Derby.” He worked with Special Olympics, played a key role in getting the SSC parking lot over 500 tons of recycled blacktop, managed the SSC banquet hall for many years, helped with the youth archery program in the club, (often purchasing equipment for the kids with his own money), setting and baiting fish hooks for the fishing derbies and much, much more. Our condolences go out to his wife Myra and family.
Where’s the ice?
Gosh its been a difficult year for local ice fishermen so far. Our winter just has not been cold enough to make safe ice on which to fish. There was a time not too long ago when our lakes would be covered with ice fishermen on New Year’s Day. For some it was an annual tradition. By this time of year, one could expect to chop through two feet of ice. We waited anxiously for the “January Thaws” so that we could get a reprieve from the frigid weather. Not anymore. Never thought I would say this, but I am eagerly awaiting the “January Freezes”.
I have been checking Laurel Lake and Stockbridge Bowl almost daily, and as of this writing, (Jan. 20) they didn’t look safe. The ice that I saw was not that new “clear/blue, hard ice” but the white/snow type, the type that MassWildlife warns us to be careful of or to stay off altogether.