After stuffing ourselves with all kinds of food and drink yesterday, (including that leaden fruit cake) perhaps we should take a walk today to burn off some of those calories. How about at Gould Meadows?
Gould Meadows, off of Route 183, is conservation property owned by the town of Stockbridge. It is 95 acres of conservation property with 0.6 miles of public trail and 1,125 feet of water frontage on Stockbridge Bowl, It is open to the public.
Recently, Tom Ingersoll of Sheffield built an all-natural bridge across the stream on Gould Meadows that crosses the main path to Stockbridge Bowl from its parking lot near Route 183. The logs to support this bridge are hemlock logs from trees that have fallen near the brook and he recycled them. The smaller planks on top of the hemlock logs are locust obtained from Will Conklin of Sheffield who milled them. They should last a long time. The pine chips came from Meadow Farm in Lee and were spread with wheel barrows and rakes by Friends of Gould Meadow volunteers. The main purpose of the bridge is to give hikers a second option to cross the brook when there is high water or icy conditions.
Funding for restoration of Gould Meadows came from two sources: Town of Stockbridge’s Community Preservation Act (CPA) and the state’s DCR program entitled Community Forest Stewardship Implementation Grants (CFSIG), through DCR’s Working Forest Initiative in cooperation with the Massachusetts Woodlands Institute. These grants were obtained through the work of a local company known as Native Habitat Restoration in Stockbridge, Mass. These 75/25 matching reimbursement grants aid communities in putting their forest stewardship into practice and connect the local citizens to all the benefits forests provide, including a local source of wood products, clean water, biodiversity and wildlife habitat. Since 2011, the CFSIG has assisted communities in completing habitat, forestry and outreach projects on nearly 7,500 acres. For more information about the Working Forest Initiative, contact Michael Downey, Forest Stewardship Program Coordinator at 413-212-3039.
In addition, there is a connector walking trail made available by the Boston Symphony Orchestra between them and Gould Meadows.
The town of Stockbridge and the volunteers of the Gould Meadows Committee have received over $65,000 from two state grant programs, the most recent being the above noted DCR’s Working Forest Initiative. The three member Gould Meadows Committee (comprised of Tim Minkler, Ron Brouker and Arthur Dutil, all of Stockbridge) worked with Native Habitat Restoration to apply and received grant funding which allowed habitat restoration to be completed over the past four years in fields and woods on the property. All decisions made for the benefit of Gould Meadows are voted on by the three of them. This work augmented the efforts of the countless volunteers who have worked diligently to steward Gould Meadows.
With both woods and open fields, it is great place for a hike or walking your dog, especially if you only have an hour or so of spare time. And now with the new bridges, it is even better.
Minkler credits George Wislocki, the late George “Gige” Darey and Mary V. Flynn for saving the property from being developed back in 1981. At that time there were plans to subdivide the 94.8-acre meadow and build 60 mega mansions which could pollute Stockbridge Bowl. Darey was a member of the Lenox Board of Selectmen and Mass. Fish & Wildlife Board at the time, Wislocki was the executive director of the Berkshire Natural Resources Council and Flynn was a Stockbridge Selectwoman. They, along with the help of state and federal funding, donations from the Boston Symphony, Laurel Hill Society, Camp Mah-Kee-Nac, and intervention by the late Henry Williams, Jack Fitzpatrick, US Rep. Silvio O. Conte, State Rep. Duffin and State Sen. Webber and yeoman fundraising by the Gould Meadow Committee, it was possible for the town of Stockbridge to purchase it. At a town meeting in March of 1981, voters approved the necessary bonding authorization to acquire the property and keep it forever conservation lands.
On Aug. 19 of that year, a ceremony was held at Gould Meadows to honor selectwoman Mary Flynn’s contribution to the purchase. A single oak tree was planted in the middle of the meadow and Bishop Leo O’Neil of Springfield blessed it. Governor King flew in by helicopter and music was provided by a small gathering of Tanglewood musicians. Beneath the tree a small plaque was installed which read: “This tree shall be known throughout time as the Mary Flynn Oak. Her wisdom, political skills and love of Stockbridge served to protect these meadows.” The plaque has since disappeared but the oak remains. Arthur Dutil kept eye on the tree, watering and trimming it, and now it is sturdy and healthy. Every summer, Gary Johnston of Interlaken mows the meadows around it.
On Oct. 14, 2017 the Gould Meadows Restoration Committee held a ceremony at the waterfront of Gould Meadows on Stockbridge Bowl to dedicate two benches in honor of the two Georges. Inscribed on plaques on the benches were the following words: “To George ‘Gige’ Darey/George Wislocki, In recognition of (their) work in regard to the purchase and sale agreement from the Gould Family to the Town of Stockbridge in 1981.”
The Gould Meadows Restoration Committee is at the meadow most every Saturday morning doing various tasks. Volunteer helpers are always welcome. Contact Tim Minkler at 413-644-3590 (w) or 413-298-4630 (h) if you wish to help out.
Lee Sportsmen Receives $1,000 Grant
The Board of Directors of the Lee Sportsmen’s Association recently announced that the club has received a Local Community Grant in the amount of $1,000 from Walmart Giving. Walmart Local Community Grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding directly from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations in the U.S. Together, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have provided more than $1 billion in cash and in-kind support to programs that align with their philanthropic priorities. “We are proud to be a Walmart grantee, and hope to use this grant to advance our ambitious commitments and goals within the priority areas of opportunity, sustainability, and community,” said the Board.
Bunnies Want Used Christmas Trees
The Berkshire Beagle Club will be accepting used and unsold Christmas trees at its club at 380 Sleepy Hollow Road, Richmond. There should be an A frame sign by the drop spot. In case its not there, just put them to the right of the driveway as you pull in. The bunnies nibble on the branches and use them to provide cover from predator raptors. Please make sure to remove all tinsel, angle hair and other decorations and ornaments. The bunnies have a tendency to eat them and can die from their ingestion. And please, no plastic or metal trees.
Incidentally, if you are planning on some day joining the Berkshire Beagle Club, please know that there is currently no membership waiting list. Just think, your prized beagle could be whooping it up there in a few weeks, if you act soon. Contact me at the address below if you wish to obtain an application for membership.
Sleepy Time
MassWildlife sent us the featured great picture of a mama bear and her young cub with a reminder that it’s bedtime for black bears in Massachusetts. Black bears typically enter their winter dens at this time of year and exit between March and April. Bears commonly den in brush piles, in mountain laurel thickets, or under fallen trees or rocks. If food is available, bears that are not pregnant may remain active throughout the winter. Cubs are born in the den in mid-to-late January and they remain with the sow mama for about 17 months.
Ice fishing? Not yet!
Believe it or not, I saw a fellow ice fishing last Wednesday. The forecasted rain for Christmas day should have put an end to any ice fishing plans for this weekend. Fellow ice fishermen, this upcoming week is the last one of this terrible, terrible year. No one wants to read about your breaking through the ice and drowning while ice fishing. Please wait until there is sufficient ice. Maybe you can, but I can’t think of a fish worth dying for.