In 2020, Berkshire waters yielded 13 Gold Pin-winning fish and another Angler of the Year.
Each year, MassWildlife recognizes anglers who catch exceptional freshwater fish in waters open to the public. If you submit the largest or longest fish in an eligible species category, you will get a gold pin and a plaque, and you’ll also be honored in a MassWildlife awards event.
Log onto Mass.gov/service-details/gold-pin-winners to see all of the 2020 winners in the Adult Catch & Keep, Youth Catch & Keep and Catch & Release categories.
Usually, MassWildlife has a ceremony which is held at the MassWildlife Field Headquarters in Westborough, and it presents Gold Pins and plaques to the lucky anglers commemorating their great feats. This year, due to COVID-19, they are having everyone send in pictures and then doing an online ceremony.
Adult Catch and Keep local Gold Pin winnersBrook Trout — 4 pounds, 5 ounces, caught out of Stockbridge Bowl by Joshua Christman of Pittsfield
Carp — 21lbs 1oz, out of Pontoosuc Lake by Brandon Murray of Pittsfield
Carp — 21lbs 1oz, out of Laurel Lake by Joshua Christman
Northern Pike — 27lbs 11oz, out of Lake Buel by Heather Newalu of Agawam
Smallmouth Bass — 5lbs 11oz, out of Onota Lake by Joshua Christman
Sunfish — 1lb 7oz, out of Richmond Pond by Joshua Christman
Tiger Trout — 2lbs 12oz, out of Onota Lake by Crystal Taylor of Pittsfield
There was a new state record in the Catch and Keep category. It was a 9-pound, 10-ounce Bowfin out of Taunton River in Taunton by Andrew Langley of Peabody.
Youth Catch and Keep local Gold Pin winners
Crappie — 1lb 3oz, out of Ashmere Lake by Gabriel Christman of Pittsfield
Smallmouth Bass — 4lbs 6oz, out of Onota Lake by Scout McKnight of Peru
Sunfish — 1lb 2oz, out of Richmond Pond by Alice Christman of Pittsfield
Tiger Trout — 1lb 1oz, out of Goose Pond by Alice Christman
White Perch — 1lb 5oz, out of Pontoosuc Lake by Gabriel Christman
Catch and Release local Gold Pin winners
Northern Pike — 43 inches, out of Onota Lake by Neil Daigneault of Holyoke
There were eight new state records in the Catch and Release category last year as follows: Brown Trout — 32 inches out of Littleville Reservoir in Huntington by David Desimone of Amherst; Chain Pickerel — 28.75 inches out of Leverett Pond, Leverett by David Desimone; Channel Catfish — 34.5 inches out Connecticut River in Easthampton by Jason Montanez of Springfield; Channel Catfish — 34.5 inches out of Connecticut River, Hatfield by Kenneth Langdon of Montague; Crappie — 18.25 inches out of Putnamville Reservoir, Danvers by Thomas Melanson of Danvers; Lake Trout — 34 inches out of Wachusett Reservoir by David Desimone; Smallmouth Bass — 23.5 inches out of Wachusett Reservoir by Zachary Aquino of Attlesboro; Tiger Trout — 23 inches out of Westfield River in Russell by David Desimone.
Please note that the Catch and Release category is still a relatively new category and there will be fairly frequent state records reset for a while yet.
Anglers of the Year
The local Adult Catch and Keep Angler of the Year winner was Pittsfield’s Joshua Christman. The Youth Catch and Keep Angler of the Year winner was Philip Prieus of South Hadley. There was a tie for the Catch and Release Angler of the Year. The winners were Andrew Langley of Peabody and David Desimone of Amherst.
Eight of the above listed 13 Gold Pin fish were caught by Joshua Christman, his 7-year-old daughter Alice or his 5-year-old son Gabriel. And, of course Joshua was named an Angler of the Year. Wow! Congratulations.
Readers may recall that Alice was the Youth Catch and Keep Angler of the Year in 2019, having been awarded 16 bronze or gold pins out of 22 species included in the program. Her picture is featured on page 17 of the 2021 Mass Official Freshwater fishing, hunting and trapping laws. That’s her on the top right-hand corner.
2021 Youth Turkey Hunt
The Youth Turkey Hunt Program introduces youth to the world of hunting. After completing program requirements, young adults (ages 12-17) can hunt on a special day (this year it is April 24) with a licensed adult hunter. The youth turkey hunt seminar provides hunters with specialized turkey hunting training and reinforces concepts from Basic Hunter Education. Young hunters will have the opportunity to practice all aspects of a safe hunt.
This year’s Youth Turkey Hunt Program will be different from previous years. Changes have been made to ensure the safety of volunteers and youth participants in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. The traditional seminar has been broken into 2 parts with online options and smaller in-person class sizes. All new participants are required to complete both parts of the seminar. If you have a youth who wants to participate in the 2021 Youth Turkey Hunt Day, click onto the 2021 Youth Turkey Hunt page at Mass.gov for all the details. There are pages of instructions and information to participate in this program. Don’t delay! The online seminars begin on March 16 and run into April.
So far, only the Lee Sportsmen’s Association has been listed as participating in the program. Other club locations and dates have not been finalized, so check back later in March for the full list of club dates and times.
To participate in the youth turkey hunt, new participants must be 12-17 years of age and fulfill the following:
More Information Sessions
Over the last couple of weeks, I have been inundated by phone calls, emails and face to face questions regarding the proposed outdoor sporting fee increases. It was surprising how many people lacked information on how we got to this point, as well as MassWildlife’s lack of authority to change certain hot button items such as Sunday hunting, crossbow regulations, etc.
Fortunately, MassWildlife has scheduled three additional information sessions in March about the proposed license increase. Now is your chance to ask questions, make comments, and learn more about its programs, how it is funded, and why a license increase is needed by attending a virtual information session. The dates and times are as follows:
Tuesday, March 9, Wednesday, March 17 and Thursday, March 25, all at 6:30 p.m.
Click onto Mass.gov/info-details/masswildlife-funding and there, you will find the zoom links to the new information sessions and important background information about MassWildlife. You owe it to yourselves to attend these information sessions and get your questions answered.
Incidentally, Jason Zimmer, DFW District Supervisor Southeast Wildlife District Massachusetts is on a podcast wherein he discusses this topic among other things. He discusses some of the common misunderstandings surrounding regulations vs. statutes. You can listen to the podcast at Youtube.com/channel/UCnTAoU_pbD57UPTeHCEyoKg) or search for the podcast site, HuntSuburbia. I listened to the podcast on HuntSuburbia and found it very informative. Allow yourself some time, for it is about 1 hour, 45 minutes long. Most of the information which deals with the fee increases is on the first half hour of the podcast, but all of the other subject matters were so interesting I listened to the whole thing.