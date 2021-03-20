The subject of MassWildlife’s proposed license fee increase is still a hot topic among Massachusetts outdoor sportsmen. Readers may recall that the proposed hunting and fishing license fees will increase moderately, but the proposed permit fees (for hunting bear, waterfowl, turkey, antlerless deer, and now for pheasants) would increase nearly 300 percent.
As noted in previous columns, most sportsmen understood the need for a license increase, but increases of 300 percent for permits? Seniors like me who got free licenses last year, but who paid $20 or more for the various permit fees, (for turkey, bear, waterfowl, archery, etc.) saw the proposed cost skyrocket to $180. The Massachusetts Sportsmen’s Alliance and the Massachusetts Gun Owner Action League, representing thousands of sportsmen, came out opposing the existing proposal. No word yet where the Massachusetts Sportsmen’s Council stands on this issue. The Berkshire County League of Sportsmen (BCLS) is waiting until all of the listening sessions have transpired and after consulting with its member clubs before making its decision. Incidentally, the last informational session is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. Click onto: http://mass.gov/info-details/masswildlife-funding and there, you will find the Zoom links to the new information sessions and important background information about MassWildlife’s programs, its funding, and the proposed new license fees.
In response to the sportsmen’s ire, MassWildlife has held several informational sessions explaining reasons for the steep rise — it will go broke in less than five years unless drastic action is taken. In my opinion, they did a good job in explaining the dilemma they face. In these sessions, folks were given the opportunity to ask questions and make recommendations.
The vast majority of comments dealt with their concerns that: Massachusetts does not allow Sunday hunting, does not allow use of crossbows (unless a doctor recommends it) and has what some consider overly restrictive setback requirements from roads and dwellings. They bemoan the fact that they have to foot the entire bill for maintenance of the wildlife management areas, habitat management, etc., even though the general public has full use of them without paying one cent. They cited numerous examples of hunters who will now hunt out of state, and the decrease in the numbers of outdoor sports folks will only be exasperated by the propose fees.
MassWildlife points out that they have no say in the above-mentioned issues and that authority to change them rests with the Legislature. MassWildlife can’t even lobby for such changes. At the March Meeting of the BCLS, F&W Board Member, Stephen Sears of Dalton pointed out that the agency provides a lot of public service to the non-hunting public — racoon problems, bear problems, etc. MassWildlife does a lot not directly related to the sportsmen. It’s because that is part of the agency’s mandate and is their responsibility. General funds for that type of thing would be a better approach than trying to figure out different user groups and trying to attach dollars onto specific user groups.
DFW Director Mark Tisa and a sub-committee of the F&W Board are looking at these types of things and how they can generate income from the public that they serve and not just the sportsmen bearing the entire burden. Sears also mentioned that the Natural Heritage and Endangered Species Program is part of MassWildlife and is glad it is, but there is no financial support of it other than contributions on your taxes each year. That brings in a few hundred thousand dollars, which doesn’t come close to offsetting the expenses of services provided, which are enjoyed by every resident in the state.
He brought up another thing, as a perspective. Anybody who is 40 years or younger has never in their lifetime seen an increase in the license fees; and anybody who is 55 has seen only one license increase. In explaining, he said: “You don’t get a license until you are 15; you add that 15 to 40 years, and you come up to 55 years old. You have seen only one increase. Put that into perspective to what is happening in the rest of the world. It is important that we out here in the Western District, get all of our comments out — the good, the bad, and the ugly. In the first three listening sessions that had already transpired, there were only 110 participants statewide, which is awful.”
The public information sessions are invaluable, you can ask questions to DFW Director Mark Tisa and they are all written down and answered.
While reviewing the various major expenses that MassWildlife incurs each year, about $1 million is spent covering the cost of free licenses which are granted to seniors over 70 years of age. MassWildlife explains that the Massachusetts Legislature mandated that they issue those free licenses. But the Legislature doesn’t fund it. Somehow, MassWildlife has to cover that expense which is expected to grow as more people reach 70. So, where does MassWildlife get funds for that? From those younger license buyers under 65. In effect, these are funds taken away from other important MassWildlife programs. So, are those free licenses really free to the total population of hunters and fishermen? That’s a pretty good deal that the Legislature put together, eh? I should note that the state does offset discounted licenses for those aged 65 to 69.
Thankfully, state senator Anne Gobi (D-Spencer), who is co-chair of the Massachusetts Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus and past chair of the Joint Committee on Environment, Natural Resources, and Agriculture, has filed a bill (SD.1453) aimed at addressing lost revenue that the state is failing to reimburse to the Massachusetts DFW, An Act to Reimburse the Inland Fisheries and Game Fund, would target the more than $1 million/year the agency forfeits each year by providing those free licenses to residents aged over 70 that is not currently being reimbursed by the state.
Gobi said, “Our sportsmen and women play a critical role in conservation and the fees from licenses have made sure land is set aside, not just for hunting and fishing but for many types of recreation such as hiking and bird watching. Offering free licenses to those over a certain age is the right thing to do, especially now when we want people to enjoy the outdoors. Reimbursing that lost revenue is also the right thing to do. I appreciate the support I have received, including from the Nature Conservancy and the Trustees (of Reservations). This legislation targets that inconsistency while raising desperately needed funds for the agency tasked with overseeing sportsmen and women’s activities while conserving and restoring critical habitat.”
Perhaps the local outdoor community should contact and ask Senator Hinds to support this bill.