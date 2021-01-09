With cold weather forecast in our area next week, it looks like we might be able to get out ice fishing.
But, we must be careful to ensure that there is sufficient ice. Perhaps we should think about fishing our hill town lakes where the ice should be thicker. MassWildlife has an ice thickness chart and advice to ice fishermen to which we may want to refer. Surely most ice fishermen have read the chart and recommendations before, but please bear with me, for there could be hundreds of inexperienced ice fishermen going out for the first time this year who don’t possess the following knowledge:
“How can you tell if ice is safe?
You can’t judge ice conditions by appearance or thickness alone; many other factors like water depth, size of water body, water chemistry, currents, snow cover, age of ice, and local weather conditions impact ice strength.
Ice tips to remember:
New ice is stronger than old ice. Four inches of clear, newly formed ice may support one person on foot, while a foot or more of old, partially thawed ice may not.
Ice doesn’t freeze uniformly. Continue to check ice conditions frequently as you venture out onto the ice.
Ice formed over flowing water and currents is more dangerous. Avoid traveling onto ice-bound rivers and streams. Many lakes and ponds may contain spring holes and other areas of currents that can create deceptively dangerous thin spots.
Before heading out onto the ice:
Tell someone your plans, including where you are going and when you expect to return.
Carry a cell phone in case of emergency. Carry ice picks and rope with you on the ice in order to drive the nails into the ice and pull yourself out.
Wear a life jacket. If you fall in, it will keep you at the surface and can provide insulation against the effects of cold water.
If you fall through the ice:
Don’t panic. Call for help if there are people nearby.
Don’t remove winter clothing. Air trapped in your clothes can provide warmth and help you float.
Turn the direction you came from: Ice you previously walked on should be the safest.
Place your hands and arms on an unbroken surface and kick your legs: If you have ice picks, use them to pull yourself out.
Lie flat and roll away toward thicker ice to distribute your weight.
Find shelter and get warm: Change out of wet clothing and into dry coverings. If you are in a remote area, get to or start a campfire. Otherwise, get to a car or house. Seek medical advice from your physician.
If someone else falls in:
Remember the phrase ‘Preach-Reach-Throw-Go.’
Preach: Call 911 if you can. Shout to the victim to reassure them help is on the way.
Reach: If you can safely reach them from shore, extend an object like a rope, jumper cables, tree branch, or ladder to them.
Throw: Toss one end of a rope or something that will float to the victim.
Go: If the situation is too dangerous for you to perform a rescue, call 911 or go to find help. Untrained rescuers can become victims themselves.
If a pet falls in:
Do not attempt to rescue the pet, go find help. Always keep pets leashed while walking on or near ice.
NH Biologists rescue iced-in loons
Last month, biologists from the New Hampshire Loon Preservation Committee and NH Fish & Game Conservation Officers rescued six iced-in loons from various state lakes. The loons were examined and treated by local veterinarians and rehabilitated by Maria Colby of Wings of the Dawn Wildlife Rehabilitation.
“Loons are heavy-bodied birds with relatively small wings, which means that in order for them to become airborne, they need a long stretch of open water to act as a runway,” said Harry Vogel, senior biologist and executive director of the Loon Preservation Committee. “When lakes ice over rapidly, loons can become trapped. Iced-in loons can starve to death or be preyed on by other animals.”
Vogel said that by this time of year, loons should have already left New Hampshire’s lakes. There are several reasons why these six loons may have remained, he said. “Climate change is one potential explanation — until this recent cold snap, the weather in November and December was warmer than usual. These loons may have remained on our lakes to take advantage of the open water and fishing opportunities and may have been caught off guard by the sudden cold snap,” he said.
Vogel said one of the loons had slightly elevated levels of lead in its bloodstream and fish hook fragments in its digestive tract, and another had a severe fungal respiratory illness. “After receiving veterinary care, five of the six have been released on the ocean,” Vogel said in the news release.
The loons were banded prior to release, so biologists will be able to identify them should they return to New Hampshire’s lakes. “These ice rescues have already proven to have a positive impact on our loon population,” said Vogel. “In January 2016, we rescued five loons on Lake Sunapee. Four of those loons survived and were released on the ocean, and in recent years, we’ve re-sighted three of them back on our lakes. Two have produced chicks since their rescues, helping to grow our threatened loon population in the state.”
I checked with the Massachusetts DFW Western District Supervisor, Andrew Madden to see if the loons that he has been monitoring on a local reservoir made it out ok.
“We haven’t seen or heard about the loons for some time so I’m sure they migrated out of the area. We have never had to do an ice rescue with loons but we have picked a few up over the years that accidentally landed in fields. They can’t take off from the ground so we have had to transport them to large enough bodies of water for them to take off. They need a pretty long stretch of water as a runway,” Madden said.
Call MassWildlife if you see a loon in trouble or at risk of becoming iced-in, do not to attempt to rescue loons, as you run the risk of falling through the ice.
License-to-Carry Course
The Lenox Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting LTC and UTAH Firearm Certificate Courses in the near future. Due to the high demand, the one scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17 is already filled up. (Class size limited to 10 due to COVID-19). Upcoming classes are scheduled for Saturdays, Feb. 13, March 13 and April 17 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the clubhouse. This course is Mass. State Police Compliant. The cost for Mass. certification is $80, other states cost $125 and a combination of any two states cost $150. Remember, space is limited due to COVID-19 guidelines, so you must pre-register. Contact Tom Nadolny at 413-822-6451 or tnadolny1@gmail.com for more information or to pre-register.
Venison and Polenta Dinner
On Jan. 15, the Lenox Sportsmen’s Club will hold its 38th Annual Venison & Polenta Dinner. Tickets are still available but they are going fast. The dinner will be a little different this year due to COVID-19 protocols. It will be a take-out dinner. Tickets cost $20 each and the meal consists of Venison, Polenta, Salad and Bread. You can pick up your meal between the hours of 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will be available when you pick up your meal. The winner will be notified that night.
Tickets will be for sale online and in person. All tickets must be paid for in advance — walk-ins cannot be sold until the end and are not guaranteed. Tickets can be purchased online securely via PayPal at: Lenoxsportsmensclub.com/venison-polenta-dinner.
Bon Appetit!