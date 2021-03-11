GREAT BARRINGTON — Caden Gidarakos had 15 points and Connor Hanavan added 10 as Monument Mountain beat rival Mount Everett 64-22 Thursday.
"We shot the ball well tonight after going scoreless in the first four minutes," Monument coach Randy Koldys wrote in an email. "We had nice balanced scoring and were very unselfish."
The Spartans (12-4) jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter and led 40-11 at halftime.
Ben Monteleone had nine points for the Eagles (3-11).
———
MOUNT EVERETT (22)
Foster 0-0-0, Ullrich 0-0-0, Carpenter 2-2-6, Monteleone 4-0-9, Peck 0-0-0, Duquette 0-0-0, Mullen 0-0-0, Rothvoss 3-1-7. Totals 9-3-22.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (64)
Santos 2-0-4, Gidarakos 5-2-15, C. Hanavan 3-2-10, D. Hanavan 4-1-9, Carr 3-0-6, Kronenberg 1-0-2, Buffoni 3-0-9, Wellenkamp 3-0-9, Boyko 0-0-0. Totals 24-5-64.
Mount Everett 6 5 9 2 — 22
Monument Mountain 17 23 15 9 — 64
3-point goals — ME 1 (Monteleone). MM 11 (Gidarakos 3, Buffoni 3, Wellenkamp 3, C. Hanavan 2).