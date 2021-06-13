PITTSFIELD — At the end of a three day stretch of constant golf, nobody was going to be perfect.
Sunday afternoon’s championship flight final featured a couple drops, a lot of par-saves and a whole bunch of near-misses as two teams fought each other and a tough Country Club of Pittsfield layout at the annual Men’s Invitational.
In the end, youth and course knowledge won out — ever so slightly — as the duo of Matt Gilardi and Adam Brickle bested Brian Cunningham and Mike Schopp 1-up with no holes remaining.
Brickle and Gilardi, 25 and 30 years old, respectively, play out of the host club, while Cunningham and Schopp were challengers from Wyantenuck.
“Keeping it at home,” Gilardi commented. “Trophy stays here, so we’re happy about that.”
The foursome had to play out the string of a full 18, after doing mostly the same four previous times over the weekend. Neither side ever led by more than a hole, and 11 of the 18 holes were halved.
“The whole weekend, man. It’s a 36-36. It’s a lot of golf, a grueling weekend,” said Gilardi. “You’ve got to be in top shape mentally and physically to be able to get it through to the end.”
Gilardi got up to the green in two on the par-5 16th hole, and two-putted for birdie. Meanwhile, Schopp lost his ball in the brush off the tee box, leaving Cunningham to to try and match. The Wyantenuck member laid up his second shot just below the front of the green and chipped to about 7 feet. The birdie putt drifted wide, though.
“Matt went first and had a good tee shot, I followed him with a really good tee shot,” said Brickle. “Mike went left and we couldn’t find it, so he was out of the hole. His partner made two really good shots to get it up there for birdie and missed it.
“We got it up there for eagle and two-putted to secure the 1-up.”
With two holes left, Gilardi and Brickle had to hang on.
Brickle and Cunningham wound up in a sand trap on 17, while Gilardi was back in his groove and tapped a birdie putt to within inches of the hole for par, forcing Schopp to match, which he did.
On 18, two players dinged their drives off the green shed, and Brickle took a drop. The 25-year-old Pittsfield member responded well, though, hitting an iron to about 8 feet. Schopp’s second shot off the rebound found sand, while Gilardi wasn’t too happy with his approach either.
The 30-year-old Pittsfield member let out a groan when his chip sailed over the flag and landed stuck above the hole at the crest of a fairly steep drop.
Gilardi, who secured an alternate spot in the Massachusetts Amateur Championship at a qualifier earlier in the week, stayed hot. His putt gently descended the slope and nestled just off the lip of the cup for par.
“That was so solid,” Brickle said. “It’s tough because, well you never want to be above the hole. But, luckily he had plenty of room to tap it and give himself a chance.”
“I wasn’t happy about the original shot, but like he said, luckily I had plenty of room, enough where I could stop the ball near the hole and that’s what I needed to do,” Gilardi added.
Cunningham needed a birdie to force even and a playoff, and his second shot put him just on the bottom edge of the 18th green, with a bit of rough to get through first. With a full gallery of players and spectators gathered, his birdie putt rolled wide and Gilardi and Brickle had their win.
“These guys are great players, so we definitely thought we were going to take them all the way to the wire,” said Brickle. “It was a tough match, for sure.”
The sides were even through four holes, before a Cunningham birdie on the 5th gave his side a 1-up 13 advantage. It was short-lived, though, as Brickle hit a long putt on six to get back square.
The see-saw continued on seven, with Cunningham leveraging a monster drive to a green approach and putt to an inch to go back in front.
The eighth was Gilardi’s, as Cunningham found woods on his drive and Schopp stuck it in the sand. Gilardi played it straight and clean to get back to even.
Neither side could do much on 9 through 13. On 14, Brickle got onto the green in three and hit his birdie putt. But the home-course men couldn’t put a second hole together, as Gilardi drilled a tree on his second shot on 15, and Brickle sent his third into the sand. Cunningham birdied the par-4 15th to get back even with three holes left.
Gilardi continued a hot start to his season, while Brickle was playing in his first tournament of the year.
“We actually just met through playing, maybe up at Berkshire Hills,” said Gilardi of how the winning duo came together. “We just kind of linked up here when he joined last year and started playing together.
“I knew it was going to be a good team. I knew we complemented each other’s games really well.”
Both groups had to beat a former champion to get to the final. Cunningham and Schopp took out two-time reigning champs Matt Scarafoni and Chris Ferriter, while the eventual winners had to eliminate 2017 winners John Dahrouge and Matt Ortega in the semifinals.
Complete results of the invitational were not available at press deadline. This story will be updated when they are available.