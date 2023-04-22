High school and college athletes are often asked to change positions in their sport.
Sometimes it’s to help the team and other times it’s to help the player. The really successful ones embrace the change.
That is what Gino Campiotti is doing at UMass. Campiotti, who is listed on the spring roster as a redshirt junior, has been moved back to tight end from quarterback, a position he played — and started at — last year.
“Following the season, everyone everywhere across the country does exit meetings with the offensive staff and the head coach.