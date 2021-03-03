SHEFFIELD — Delaney Babcock asserted herself from the get-go in Mount Greylock's 42-26 win on the road at Mount Everett on Wednesday.
The Mounties senior made the Eagles pay in a variety of ways, scoring 17 points that included a pair of 3-pointers along with strong interior play.
Babcock had eight of her team's 13 points in the opening quarter, staking Greylock a 10-point advantage out of the gate. From there, the Mounties spread it around. Greylock (6-8) got points from nine different players, including six on two 3-pointers from Emma Gilooly.
Mount Everett (2-10) found its stride in the second half, and got an electric outing from Hudah Ngoy-Nkulu, but it was too late. Ngoy-Nkulu tallied a team-high 11 points, matching her total from the entire season up to this point. She knocked down three 3-pointers. Makayla Carpenter scored all five of her points in the fourth quarter, connecting on 5-of-6 shots from the foul line.
———
Mount Greylock 13 12 10 7 — 42
Mount Everett 3 5 9 9 — 26
MG (42)
Levesque 0-2-2, Newberry 0-0-0, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 7-1-17, Quagliano 0-2-2, Bryan 0-0-0, Politis 1-0-2, Stevens 2-0-4, Scaliabba 2-0-5, Sullivan 1-0-2, Gilooly 2-0-6, Coody 1-0-2. Totals 16-5-42.
ME (26)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 0-1-1, Ngoy-Nkulu 4-0-11, Steuernagle 1-0-2, Devoti 0-2-2, Carpenter 0-5-5, Ullrich 1-0-3, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 1-0-2. Totals 7-8-26
3-point goals — MG 5 (Babcock 2, Gilooly 2, Scaliabba); ME 4 (Ngoy-Nkulu 3, Ullrich).