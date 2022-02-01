NORTH ADAMS — The treys were falling and 74 points were more than enough for a slumping Drury squad to get back on track with a win on senior night.
Kayla McGrath scored a game-high 16 points while four other Blue Devils made at least two 3-point shots in a 74-29 win over Ludlow on Tuesday.
Morgan Sarkis, Lauren Davis and Jacinta Felix knocked down two each and Ellie Harnick added three more, closing with 13 points on the night.
“Felt good to get back in the win column on senior night,” Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. “We were coming off a rough week and a rough game against Agawam. We had some good positive discussions as a team during practices and I thought we came out and played like a team.
“We have a huge game coming up against South Hadley on Thursday so we want to carry this momentum into that game and keep pushing to become a better team.”
Drury is now 8-5 on the year and Thursday’s game at South Hadley is slated for 7 p.m.
———
LUDLOW (29)
Hewes 3-0-8, Lyman 3-0-8, Rosenblum 0-1-1, Gauvin 1-0-2, Coelho 2-2-8, Carvalho 0-0-0, Scott 1-0-2, Albright 0-0-0. Totals 10-3-29.
DRURY (74)
McGrath 7-1-16, Sarkis 4-0-10, Davis 6-0-14, Felix 3-0-8, LaCasse 0-0-0, Bishop 3-0-9, Harnick 3-7-13. Totals 28-8-74.
Ludlow 7 8 4 10 — 29
Drury 24 13 19 18 – 74
3-point field goals — L 6 (Hewes 2, Lyman 2, Coelho 2); D 10 ( Harnick 3, Felix 2, Sarkis 2, Davis 2, McGrath).
Lee 61, Mount Everett 31
LEE — The Wildcats meant business on Tuesday night at home.
Lee opened up with a 21-point first quarter, setting visiting Mount Everett behind by 13 before the second stanza could begin.
Emma Puleri hit two 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes, while Carina Brown netted six of her game-high 19 points. Brown scored her season-high 19 in just three quarters, going 5 of 6 from the foul line. Emma Puleri finished with 14 points, while Caroline Maloney stuck a pair of triples as well and finished with 12 points.
The Wildcats improved to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in Franklin West play.
Emma Goewey led the way for the Eagles (5-7, 3-6) with 10 points. Lee led 38-14 at halftime.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (31)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 2-0-5, Ngoy Nkulu 1-1-3, Bordan 0-0-0, Stewart 0-1-1, E. Steuernagle 1-2-4, Devoti 2-2-6, A. Steuernagle 1-0-2, Carpenter 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 3-4-10. Totals 10-10-31.
LEE (61)
Hall 0-0-0, S. Kelly 0-0-0, B. Kelly 3-0-6, Maloney 4-2-12, M. Puleri 0-2-2, E. Puleri 6-0-14, Lovato 0-0-0, Brown 7-5-19, Haddad 0-0-0, Herman 1-0-2, Salice 2-1-6. Totals 23-10-61.
Everett 8 6 8 9 — 31
Lee 21 17 18 5 — 61
3-pointers — ME 1 (Sarnacki); L 5 (Maloney 2, E. Puleri 2, Salice).
Wahconah 59, Agawam 44
AGAWAM — Grace Wigington found some friendly rims at Agawam on Tuesday, putting down six 3-pointers to help visiting Wahconah come away with a win.
Wigington finished with a game-high 25 points, her fourth straight game with over 20. Olivia Gamberoni added 12 for the Warriors (12-2).
It was a 20-10 third quarter that put away the Brownies. Wigington had 11 in that frame, while Olivia Mason and Ella Quinto each had two buckets to account for the other nine.
———
WAHCONAH (59)
Eberwein 1-0-3, Barry 0-0-0, Belcher 1-1-3, Gamberoni 4-2-12, Drury 0-0-0, Wigington 9-1-25, Mason 2-4-8, Quinto 4-0-8, Totals 21-8-59.
AGAWAM (44)
Frasier 4-0-11, Lalancette 2-0-5, Smith 0-1-1, Catelotti 5-0-12, Stevens 3-1-7, Montagna 2-0-4, Gagnon 1-0-2, Cohen 1-0-2. Totals 18-2-46.
Wahconah 15 14 20 10 — 59
Agawam 10 12 10 12 — 46
3-pointers — W 9 (Wigington 6, Gamberoni 2, Eberwein); A 6 (Frasier 3, Catelotti 2, Lalancette).
Hoosac Valley, Springfield International 54
SPRINGFIELD — Hoosac Valley's offense had no issue making a trip out to Springfield on Tuesday.
Averie McGrath scored 26 points and Ashlyn Lesure added another 15 for the Hurricanes.
Hoosac Valley knocked dow six 3-point shots and scored at least 18 points in three of four quarters.
The Hurricanes are now 12-2 on the year and play at Granby next Tuesday.