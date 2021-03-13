SHEFFIELD — Ciany Conyers felt right at home in the Mount Everett gymnasium on Saturday afternoon.
The Taconic guard lit up the Eagles for 12 points in the first quarter and 21 on the day, as her side took down the hosts 62-32.
Conyers' 12 were part of a 21-point introduction for Taconic, which also got 14 points each from Ahliya Phillips and Faith Cross. Phillips knocked in one of her two 3-pointers in the opening quarter, while Cross notched a pair of her seven field goals.
Behind senior standout Makenzie Ullrich, the Eagles kept pace for a while. Ullrich canned a pair of triples and had eight of her team-high 12 points in the first quarter as well. Mount Everett trailed 21-12 after one, but THS didn't relent. Phillips and Conyers connected from long range in the second, and the lead ballooned to 15 by halftime.
Taconic (3-2) got Cross going inside in the third and it was off to the races from there.
Mount Everett (3-14) got nine points from Emily Steuernagle.
———
TACONIC (62)
Buda 2-0-5, Conyers 9-2-21, Vasquez 1-0-3, Hudson 0-0-0, Phillips 6-0-14, O'Donnell 0-2-2, Cross 7-0-14, McNeice 0-1-1, Leasure 1-0-2, Winn 0-0-0. Totals 26-5-62.
MOUNT EVERETT (32)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 0-1-1, Steuernagle 3-2-9, Devoti 1-1-4, Carpenter 0-0-0, Ullrich 3-3-12, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 2-2-6. Totals 9-9-32.
Taconic 21 12 16 13 — 62
Everett 12 6 9 5 — 32
3-point goals — T 5 (Phillips 2, Buda, Conyers, Vasquez); ME 5 (Ullrich 3, Steuernagle, Devoti).