NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils overcame an eight-point deficit at the end of one quarter, and climbed out of a five-point hole at the start of the fourth to secure a 47-42 home win over the Wildcats on Thursday.
Drury responded to a meager three-point third quarter with 20 in the final frame, including hitting on 8 of 10 foul shots, and 3-balls by Alyssa Russell and Hannah LaCasse.
Kayla McGrath led the way with 10 points for Drury, but nine different Blue Devils got in the scorebook.
Lee got 18 points on four triples from Emma Puleri, while Caroline Maloney knocked down three 3-pointers herself for 12 points. However, the Wildcats managed just 15 second-half points after rolling up 18 in the first eight minutes.
"Great game," wrote Drury coach Ian Downey in an email, noting the tough start. "My players didn’t give up, and they buckled down and played great defense the rest of the way. That’s a good Lee team. Well-coached, execute their plays well and experienced.
"Both teams play extremely physical so I knew we were in for a fight. I thought my girls in the fourth kept their composure and did a great job running the plays, communicating, taking care of the ball and most importantly making our free throws. Lee is going to give their league and D5 fits with how hard they play, how well they execute and their experience."
The loss was the first of the season for Lee, which dropped to 4-1.
The Blue Devils (6-2) are home again tonight against Mount Greylock, continuing a busy stretch of basketball