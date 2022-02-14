SHEFFIELD — The Blue Devils ended the regular season with a big 54-24 win against the Eagles.
Kayla McGrath scored a team-high 14 points and Drury (10-8) leveraged a 22-7 run in the second quarter to pull away.
“Feels good to officially punch our ticket for the postseason,” Drury coach Ian Downey said. “After Friday's disappointing loss I felt like the girls really responded in a big way. We came out and hit some shots which I think gave us confidence. Despite the score, I felt like the Mount Everett girls kept fighting so kudos to them and their coach.
Emma Goewey led Mount Everett with 16 points.
“We had a tough time handling the press and put ourselves behind in the second quarter,” Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. “The girls did respond well at the start of the third to get it within 15, but just too many turnovers led to our downfall tonight.
“We've got one more game this week and then we will see where we land for the District 1 tournament and hopefully have done enough to qualify for states.”
Mount Everett (6-11) ends the regular season at Renaissance on Wednesday.
———
DRURY (54)
McGrath 5-2-14, Sarkis 0-0-0, Davis 3-0-7, Felix 4-2-11, Brothers 0-0-0, LaCasse 2-0-6, Bishop 1-0-2, Russell 4-0-9, Wood 1-0-2, Harnick 1-1-3, Moore 0-0-0, Cariddi 0-0-0. Totals 21-5-54
MOUNT EVERETT (24)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 1-1-4, Ngoy Nkulu 0-0-0, Stewart 0-2-2, Carpenter 1-0-2, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 7-2-16. Totas 9-5-24.
Drury 11 22 14 7 — 54
Mount Everett 6 7 10 1 — 24
3-point shooting — D- 7 (McGrath 2, LaCasse 2, Russell, Felix, Davis); ME 1 (Sarnacki).
Hopkins Academy 43, Mount Greylock 36
HADLEY — Hopkins did just enough to keep the Mounties out of striking distance on Monday night.
Charlotte Coody scored a team-high 15 points for Mount Greylock, which received two 3-point shots from Emma Newberry.
“We did not come out with the energy we needed to start the game and Hopkins played well,” Greylock coach John Jacobee wrote in an email. “Down 10 at halftime, we came out with the energy we needed to and cut it to 5 several times with the ball but we could not get any closer.”
The Mounties play at Springfield ICS on Wednesday.