NORTH ADAMS — The Drury girls got a well-balanced offensive outing and came from behind to best Mount Everett on Monday night.
The 46-42 decision was the Blue Devils' first win of the season, and it required a big fourth quarter to get.
Drury (1-3) trailed by one entering the final frame, but made it happen in key moments to overtake and put the Eagles away. Alyssa Russell scored five of her team-high 11 points in the fourth, including one of her three 3-pointers. Kayla McGrath added a pair of buckets and Russell and Kenzie Dobbert were perfect on four free throws.
On the flip side, Mount Everett struggled in the final eight minutes, converting on just 1 of 7 tries from the foul line. Makenzie Ullrich, who scored a game-high 15 points, was held to just that one freebie in the fourth.
Drury got points from eight different players, including nine by Hannah Lacasse and eight from McGrath. Lacasse and Maddison Houghtaling each put down a pair of 3-pointers.
For the Eagles (2-11), Emma Goewey had 10 points.
———
Everett 14 10 10 8 — 42
Drury 11 9 13 13 — 46
ME (42)
Sarnacki 0-0-0, Ngoy-Nkulu 3-0-7, Steuernagle 2-1-5, Devoti 2-0-5, Ullrich 4-4-15, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 4-2-10. Totals 15-7-42.
D (46)
McGrath 4-0-8, Sarkis 0-0-0, Houghtaling 2-0-6, Bishop 3-1-7, Lacasse 3-1-9, Cellana 0-1-1, Russell 3-2-11, Moran 1-0-2, Dobbert 0-2-2. Totals 16-7-46.
3-point goals — ME 5 (Ullrich 3, Ngoy-Nkulu, Devoti); D 7 (Russell 3, Lacasse 2, Houghtaling 2).