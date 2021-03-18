NORTH ADAMS — From top to bottom, every Blue Devil on coach Ian Downey's roster got in the scorebook Wednesday night in a home win over Lenox.
The Drury girls got a game-high 11 points from Madison Houghtaling in a 42-22 victory. The Blue Devils improved to 2-7 this winter.
Houghtaling knocked in a pair of 3-pointers and scored all of her points in the second half. Ellie Harnick was 4 of 7 from the foul line and had eight points, while Morgan Sarkis and Alyssa Russell each had 3-pointers as well.
Lenox hung around and was down just 19-16 at halftime, but then the Drury defense put the clamps on. The lead was nine after three quarters, and Drury held Lenox scoreless in the final frame to secure the win.
Sophie Patella and Mia Giardina each had six points to lead the Millionaires (0-3).
———
LENOX (22)
Doyle 0-0-0, Patella 2-2-6, Pignatelli 0-2-2, Patel 1-1-3, Paul 0-3-3, Nichols 0-0-0, Najimy 0-0-0, Lipton 1-0-2, Ano 0-0-0, Nicotra 0-0-0, Giardina 3-0-6. Totals 7-8-22.
DRURY (42)
Sarkis 2-0-5, Houghtaling 4-1-11, Bishop 2-0-4, LaCasse 2-0-4, Russell 1-2-5, Harnick 2-4-8, Moran 2-0-4, Dobbert 0-1-1. Totals 15-8-42.
Lenox 6 10 6 0 — 22
Drury 12 7 12 11 — 42
3-point goals — L (none); D 4 (Houghtaling, Sarkis, Russell).