NORTH ADAMS — Emma Goewey had been scratching at the surface all season long, and put it all together Monday night at Drury.
The Mount Everett center scored 19 points in a 40-30 victory on the road in the Eagles' season finale. Goewey connected twice from the foul line in the first quarter, and that was just a sign of things to come. She converted on 7 of 7 from the stripe in the game, and scored nine in the third quarter. The 19 points were a season-high for Goewey.
That third frame, which included an old-fashioned three-point play turned a one-point deficit into a 31-26 lead for Mount Everett (4-14). Makenzie Ullrich hit a regular 3-pointer, one of two on the night. The senior finished with nine points, while Emily Steuernagle chipped in 10.
Drury (1-6) got 3-pointers from Morgan Sarkis, Hannah LaCasse and Alyssa Russell in the second quarter to build that thin lead. The Blue Devils were bottled up late, though, and didn't register a field goal in the fourth quarter. Russell finished with a team-high seven points.
