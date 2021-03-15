Emma Goewey.JPG

Mount Everett's Emma Goewey scored 19 points in a road win at Drury.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — Emma Goewey had been scratching at the surface all season long, and put it all together Monday night at Drury.

The Mount Everett center scored 19 points in a 40-30 victory on the road in the Eagles' season finale. Goewey connected twice from the foul line in the first quarter, and that was just a sign of things to come. She converted on 7 of 7 from the stripe in the game, and scored nine in the third quarter. The 19 points were a season-high for Goewey.

That third frame, which included an old-fashioned three-point play turned a one-point deficit into a 31-26 lead for Mount Everett (4-14). Makenzie Ullrich hit a regular 3-pointer, one of two on the night. The senior finished with nine points, while Emily Steuernagle chipped in 10. 

Drury (1-6) got 3-pointers from Morgan Sarkis, Hannah LaCasse and Alyssa Russell in the second quarter to build that thin lead. The Blue Devils were bottled up late, though, and didn't register a field goal in the fourth quarter. Russell finished with a team-high seven points.

———

MOUNT EVERETT (40)
Sarnacki 1-0-2, Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0, Steuernagle 4-2-10, Devoti 0-0-0, Carpenter 0-0-0, Ullrich 2-3-9, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 6-7-19. Totals 13-12-40.
DRURY (30)
McGrath 2-1-5, Sarkis 1-0-3, Houghtaling 0-0-0, Bishop 1-0-3, LaCasse 2-0-6, Russell 2-1-7, Harnick 0-2-2, Moran 1-2-4. Totals 9-6-30.
Everett 8 8 15 9 — 40
Drury 8 9 9 4 — 30
3-point goals — ME 3 (Ullrich 2, Sarnacki); D 6 (LaCasse 2, Russell 2, Bishop, Sarkis).