CHESHIRE — Following their classmate Frankie Scialabba receiving the Boog Powell and Bob Gauthier Sportsman Award for girls soccer, the Hoosac Valley girls basketball team took the floor and beat her sister's Mount Greylock Mounties 50-33 on Thursday night.
Abby Scialabba matched Charlotte Coody with a team-high eight points and hit the Mounties' lone 3-pointer of the night, but it wasn't enough to top a fired-up Hurricanes squad.
Coming off a road loss the night before at Pittsfield, Hoosac forced the issue to get back in the win column. Averie McGrath scored 17 points and Taylor Garabedian added 10 more for the Hurricanes. Hoosac led 14-3 after one quarter, and by 21 points at halftime. McGrath and Garabedian had a combined 20 at the break.
Hoosac improves to 11-2, while Greylock drops to 3-7.
———
MOUNT GREYLOCK (33)
Leveque 3-0-6, Newberry 1-0-2, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 2-0-4, Quagliano 0-0-0, Filiault 0-0-0, Barnes 0-1-1, Pelkey 0-0-0, Scialabba 3-1-8, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 0-0-0, Henderson 0-0-0, Coody 3-2-8. Totals 14-4-33.
HOOSAC VALLEY (50)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiello 0-0-0, Billetz 3-0-6, Shea 3-0-7, A. Garabedian 0-0-0, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 1-2-4, Witek 1-3-6, McGrath 6-5-17, T. Garabedian 4-1-10. Totals 18-11-50.
Mount Greylock 3 9 10 11 — 33
Hoosac Valley 14 19 10 7 — 50
3-pointers — MG 1 (Scialabba); HV 3 (Shea Witek, T. Garabedian).
Belchertown 43, Drury 41
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils went from a 21-18 halftime lead to an 11-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter on Thursday night.
It was a tough third quarter that saw the hosts score just four points and set up an uphill climb in the fourth quarter. The hill got steeper when Kayla McGrath went down with an injury. McGrath scored 14 points in the first three quarters, and that's where she finished. Brooke Bishop added nine and the Blue Devils did score 16 in the final frame but came up a bucket short, or a couple foul shots.
Drury was 6 of 17 from the stripe, while the Orioles made 10 of 18 to provide the difference.
"We were up 41-40, but we gave up an offensive rebound off of a free throw," wrote coach Ian Downey. "[Avery] Klingersmith made a tough shot, but if we secure that rebound, I think we win the game."
The Blue Devils lost for the first time in the Central League, falling to 6-1 and 7-3 overall. They visit league foe Agawam tonight.
———
BELCHERTOWN (43)
Klingersmith 1-1-3, LaFlamme 1-2-4, Cote 0-0-0, Camerota 5-3-14, Troy 5-3-13, LaRoche 4-1-9. Totals 15-10-43.
DRURY (41)
McGrath 6-1-14, Sarkis 0-0-0, Davis 0-2-2, Houghtaling 0-0-0, Felix 2-0-5, LaCasse 3-0-7, Bishop 4-1-9, Russell 1-1-3, Harnick 0-1-1. Totals 16-6-41.
Belchertown 9 9 16 9 — 43
Drury 12 9 4 16 — 41
3-pointers — B 1 (Caamerota); D 3 (McGrath, Felix, LaCasse).
Easthampton 54, Mount Everett 25
SHEFFIELD — Visiting Easthampton found kind rims at Mount Everett on Thursday.
The road Eagles dropped in 10 3-pointers, while the hometown birds were stuck without a trey. That differential was too much to overcome, as Easthampton led 26-12 at halftime and didn't lighten up from there.
"We came out flat in the middle two quarters tonight and Easthampton did a good job of making us pay for mistakes we continued to make," coach Josh King wrote in an email. "We've got to do a better job of taking care of the basketball, boxing out on the defensive end, and getting some of our easier shots to fall. In the first half we probably missed five or six shots within 10 feet and if those shots fall it's a different story in the first half."
Mount Everett drops to 5-6 overall and 3-5 in the Franklin West.
———