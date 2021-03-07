CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley held visiting Drury to one basket in the opening quarter and never relented.
The Hurricanes pulled away to win 46-28.
Hoosac (10-4) led 9-2 after one and expanded the gap to 11 points by halftime. By the time Drury got its offense going with a 12-point fourth quarter, the Hurricanes were polishing off a big afternoon.
Annie Canales hit four of her five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, giving her a game-high 15 points for Hoosac. Rylynn Witek chipped in 11 points, while Averie McGrath had nine.
Drury (0-3) got nine points from Kayla McGrath, all coming in the final eight minutes of action.
Drury 2 6 8 12 — 28
Hoosac 9 10 13 15 — 46
D (28)
McGrath 3-2-9, Sarkis 1-0-3, Houghtaling 0-1-1, Bishop 2-1-5, Lacasse 1-0-2, Cellana 0-0-0, Russell 1-1-4, Moran 2-0-4, Dobbert 0-0-0. Totals 10-5-28.
HV (46)
Canales 5-0-15, Davis 0-1-1, A. Garabedian 2-0-5, Lesure 0-0-0, WItek 5-0-11, McGrath 3-3-9, Keele 1-0-3, T. Garabedian 1-0-2. Totals 17-4-46.
3-point goals — D 3 (McGrath, Sarkis, Russell); HV 8 (Canales 5, A. Garabedian, Witek, Keele).