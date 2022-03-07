CHESHIRE — Hoosac Valley has now played five postseason games and no opponent has come within 20 points in the final tally of touching the Hurricanes.
The No. 1 seed the MIAA Division V State Tournament secured an Elite Eight bid on Monday night by dispatching No. 17 Georgetown 66-28. The Hurricanes held their visitors to five points in each of the first two quarters and it was academic from there.
Hoosac led 35-10 at halftime and hung 20 points in the third quarter to finish things off.
Averie McGrath dropped in 20 points to lead the way for Hoosac. It was her 10th game this season clearing 20 points. Rylynn Witek was scoreless after a quarter but fired in 17 points after that. She hit three 3-pointers in the game and had 10 points in the second quarter alone. Gabby Billetz chipped in with eight points.
Hoosac will host in the next round as well, against either No. 8 Carver or No. 9 West Boylston. Those two teams are set to meet Wednesday night at 6 p.m., meaning the earliest the Hurricanes will play again will be Friday.