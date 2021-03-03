LEE — Rylynn Witek and Averie McGrath controlled play out of halftime, and that spelt the end of the Lee girls Wednesday night at home.
Hoosac Valley rode a combined 28 points from Witek and McGrath to a 39-30 victory.
It was a 16-point third quarter that did in the Wildcats (2-2).
"A close game at the half, Hoosac had a good third quarter to build a double-digit lead with some good shooting and some transition baskets," wrote coach Rick Puleri in an email. "We were able to cut into the lead a bit but weren’t able to generate enough offense to overcome the deficit."
Lee got seven points from Caroline Maloney, six in the second half, but shot just 6 of 12 from the foul line. Mia Puleri and Emma Puleri had six points each.
Leading 18-14 at the break, Witek came out aflame, scoring 12 of her game-high 15 points in the second half, including a pair of triples. McGrath knocked one down from deep as well, and finished with 13 points.
Hoosac Valley improves to 8-4.
———
Hoosac 12 6 16 5 — 39
Lee 6 8 8 8 — 30
HV (39)
Canales 1-1-3, Shea 0-0-0, A. Garabedian 3-0-6, Davis 0-0-0, Lesure 0-0-0, Witek 5-3-15, McGrath 6-0-13, Keele 0-0-0, T. Garabedian 1-0-2. Totals 16-4-39.
L (30)
Kelly 0-0-0, M. Puleri 3-0-6, Maloney 2-3-7, Le. Simone 2-0-4, Simmons 1-3-5, E. Puleri 3-0-6, Clark 1-0-2. Totals 12-6-30.
3-point goals — HV 3 (Witek 2, McGrath).