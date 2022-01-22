CHESHIRE — Rylynn Witek and Averie McGrath combined for 21 points as the Hurricanes pushed their winning streak to six with a big 52-23 win over the Wildcats on Friday night.
Hoosac Valley (9-1) outscored Lee 18-3 in the third quarter. Witek and McGrath had a large role in the big quarter with a combined 11 points.
Taylor Garabedian scored another eight points for the Hurricanes, including four points to get the offense rolling in the first quarter.
Carina Brown was Lee's top scorer with six points.
Saturday's home game against Granby will mark three games in as many nights for the Hurricanes. Lee (4-2) is hosting Pope Francis on Monday.
———
Lee 6 6 3 8 — 23
Hoosac 13 11 18 10 — 52
LEE (23)
Hall 1-0-2, Kelly 0-1-1, Maloney 0-3-3, M. Puleri 2-0-4, E. Puleri 1-0-3, Lovato 1-0-3, Brown 3-0-6, Haddad 0-0-0, Herman 0-0-0. Totals 8-7-23.
HOOSAC VALLEY (52)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiello 0-0-0, Billetz 3-0-6, Shea 2-0-4, A. Garabedian 2-0-4, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 2-1-6, Witek 2-4-10, McGrath 4-0-11, T. Garabedian 4-0-8. Totals 20-5-52.
3-point field goals — L 1 (E. Puleri); HV 7 (McGrath 3, Witek 2, Lesure, Shea)
Pittsfield 55, East Longmeadow 32
EAST LONGMEADOW — Jamie Duquette returned to the fold for Pittsfield High on Friday night, and picked up right where she left off three games ago. Duquette had 23 points and 14 rebounds in the Generals' road win.
Randi Duquette matched her sister's double-double with 12 points and 18 rebounds. PHS jumped out to a 10-point lead after one quarter and put its third straight win on ice in the second half.
Charlotte Goodnow added six rebounds and seven assists to her five points. Pittsfield improved to 6-4, and is 3-1 in its division.
———
PITTSFIELD (55)
Potvin 1-0-3, Goodnow 2-1-5, Martin 0-2-2, R. Duquette 5-1-12, Sadowy 2-0-4, J. Duquette 9-4-23, Powell 3-0-6. Totals 22-8-55.
EAST LONGMEADOW (32)
Catanzante 0-3-3, Boung 3-0-8, Michalski 1-0-3, Dowd 1-0-2, Smith 2-0-4, Weiss 0-1-1, Harju 2-0-5, Tosselin 2-2-6. Totals 11-6-32.
Pittsfield 15 7 15 18 — 55
E. Longmeadow 5 8 9 10 — 32
3-pointers — P 3 (Potvin, R. Duquette, J. Duquette); EL 4 (Boung 2, Michalski, Harju).
Northampton 51, Taconic 46
NORTHAMPTON — Taconic couldn't overcome a slow start on the road.
Northampton led 12-6 after the first quarter and maintained the lead the rest of the way. Bri Heafey led the Blue Devils with a team-high 18 points
Faith Cross scored 19 points for Taconic (4-4) and Maddie Winn knocked down three 3-point shots, closing with 11 points on the night.
Taconic will play at Drury on Monday.
———
Taconic 6 13 17 10 — 46
Northampton 12 11 16 12 — 51
TACONIC (46)
Walker 0-0-0, Hudson 3-0-8, Phillips 3-1-8, Moorer 0-0-0, McNeice 0-0-0, Winn 3-2-11, Cross 8-3-19. Totals 17-6-46.
NORTHAMPTON (51)
Ciago 0-0-0, Denhart 4-3-11, Heafey 5-5-18, Allen 0-1-1, Derby 2-2-7, Azzaro 5-2-12, Ruberti 1-0-2. Totals 17-13-51.
3-point field goals — T 6 (Winn 3, Hudson 2, Phillips); N 4 (Heafey 3, Derby).
Easthampton 40, McCann Tech 31
NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets came up a hair short Friday night at home.
Hannah Boisvert scored a team-high 10 points, including six in the fourth quarter, but the visiting Eagles proved to be too much. The Hornets led 10-8 after one quarter, but couldn't keep pace from there. Boisvert scored all but one of her team's points in the final frame.
McCann drops to 2-4.
———