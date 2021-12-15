PALMER — The Hornets dropped the season's opener 54-38 to the Panthers on Tuesday night.
Palmer turned on the jets with 21 points in the second quarter, outscoring McCann by 17 points.
"We lost a good game," McCann Tech coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. "Tough opponent and too many turnovers. Overall some very nice things that we need to continue to polish up."
Maddy Theriault led Palmer with a game-high 17 points. The Hornets featured a big three of Izzy LaCasse, Hannah Boisvert and Macey Tatro, who combined for 34 of McCann's 38 points.
The Hornets are back on the road Friday as they travel to Easthampton for a 7 p.m. tip off.
———
McCann Tech 19 4 10 5 — 38
Palmer 9 21 8 16 — 54
MCCANN TECH (38)
Clark 1-0-2, Hayer 1-0-3, LaCasse 4-4-12, Boisvert 5-1-11, Tatro 5-1-11, Rose 0-0-0, Marsh 0-0-0, Paree 0-0-0. Totals 17-6-38
PALMER (54)
M. Theriault 8-1-17, Murray 0-0-0, Wood 0-0-0, Duggan 1-0-2, McTier 5-1-11, Bauer 0-0-0, Pardos 4-0-9, Petrashewicz 1-0-2, C. Theriault 5-1-13. Totals 24-3-54.
3-point field goals — MT 1 (Hayer); Palmer 3 (C. Theriault 2, Pardo).
Hoosac Valley girls 55, Hampshire 26
CHESHIRE — Averie McGrath torched Hampshire for 25 points as the Hurricanes won their second-straight game to begin the year.
McGrath's stat sheet also featured three rebounds and three assists. Ashlyn Lesure and Gabby Billetz each scored eight points.
Billetz captured a team-high 16 rebounds and Lily Boudreau forced seven turnovers and secured five boards.
The Hurricanes host Amherst-Pelham on Tuesday.