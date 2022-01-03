PITTSFIELD — The Generals opened 2022 by doubling up visiting Pope Francis 60-27.
On the scoresheet, the matchup between the Cardinals and Pittsfield’s Jamie Duquette goes down as a draw. Duquette connected 12 times from the field and added three foul shots to amass 27 points herself.
Mineshka Montero added 11 points, while Randi Duquette stuffed the stat sheet with four points, 12 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Coach Joe Racicot was pleased with the overall team effort, and excited with the production off his bench, including CeCe Supranowicz, who chipped in seven rebounds. She helped out a defense that held Pope Francis to a single point in the third quarter. Pittsfield moves to 3-2 with its third straight win.