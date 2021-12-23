NORTH ADAMS — Kayla McGrath scored 26 points to power Drury by visiting Monument Mountain Thursday night, sending the Blue Devils into the holiday break on a strong note.
The Blue Devils led by 10 at halftime before McGrath set the second half ablaze with 18 en route to a 56-42 victory.
Alyssa Russell had six of her 14 points in the first quarter and connected twice from distance before halftime to help McGrath in setting the offensive tone for coach Ian Downey’s squad, which led 18-8 after eight minutes. The Spartans matched Drury in the second and most of the rest of the way, but couldn’t make up any ground as McGrath started heating up.
McGrath notched three 3-pointers and had 10 of her team’s 16 fourth-quarter points. Monument scored 16 in the final frame as well, but couldn’t carve into the Drury lead.
Elee Hull had nine points to lead Monument Mountain, which also got eight each from Evi Higgins and Natalie Lewis. The Spartans were just 3 of 11 from the foul line.
Drury improved to 3-1 on the season, and beat the Spartans for the second time in five days. Monument fell to .500 at 2-2.
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (42)
Dohoney 0-0-0, Cunningham 0-0-0, Velasco 2-0-6, Mead 1-0-2, Higgins 3-1-8, Lewis 3-0-8, Helmke 2-1-5, Wade 2-0-4, Hull 4-1-9. Totals 17-3-42.
DRURY (56)
McGrath 10-3-26, Sarkis 1-0-3, Davis 1-4-6, Houghtaling 0-0-0, Felix 1-3-5, LaCasse 0-0-0, Bishop 1-0-2, Russell 5-2-14, Totals 19-12-56.
Monument 8 10 8 16 — 42
Drury 18 10 12 16 — 56
3-pointers — MM 5 (Velasco 2, Lewis 2, Higgins); D 6 (McGrath 3, Russell 2, Sarkis).
Agawam 43, Mount Greylock 37
WILLIAMSTOWN — Agawam used a 17-point fourth quarter to put away Mount Greylock Thursday night, snapping what had been a tie game through three quarters.
The Mounties had actually already come back from an 11-point halftime deficit, before running out of gas over the final eight minutes.
Greylock got a pair of 3-pointers from Emma Newberry during a third quarter that saw coach John Jacobbe’s defense hold the Brownies without a field goal. It was a 13-2 third for the hosts, who got a game-high 17 points from Charlotte Coody.
Agawam’s offense restarted in the final frame, with Ava Catelotti connecting twice from distance to counter eight points from Coody. Catelotti hit five 3-pointers on the night and finished with 16 points.
Greylock’s Abby Scialabba connected twice from 3-point land as well and finished with eight points.
Greylock heads into the holiday break at 1-2.
———
AGAWAM (43)
Frasier 1-0-2, Lalancette 3-4-10, Wheeler 1-2-4, Catelotti 5-1-16, Stevens 2-5-9, Montague 1-0-2. Totals 13-12-43.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (37)
Levesque 2-0-4, Newberry 2-0-5, Quagliano 0-0-0, Barnes 1-0-2, Scialabba 2-2-8, Sullivan 0-0-0, Coody 6-5-17. Totals 13-7-37.
Agawam 12 12 2 17 — 43
Greylock 9 4 13 11 — 37
3-pointers — A 5 (Catelotti 5); MG 4 (Newberry 2, Scialabba 2).