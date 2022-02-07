Joe Racicot coaches

The Pittsfield girls earned a tight win at home on Monday night. 

 JAKE MENDEL — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE
Pittsfield’s Jasmine Small, pictured in this file photo, scored a team-high 15 points for the Generals on Monday.

PITTSFIELD — It wasn't pretty, but the Generals rode a 22-point fourth quarter to a stunning 49-48 victory over Chicopee Comp on Monday night.

The Colts led by 39-27 entering the final frame, and held a 10-point advantage with 4:30 remaining, but coach Joe Racicot's girls found a way.

Jasmine Small scored a team-high 15 points on three 3-pointers, while Desiree Powell added 11 points.

With 1:45 left, Britain Sadowy scored on a putback to draw Pittsfield within four. Then a Powell layup made it 48-45 in the final minute. Randi Duquette scored a second-chance bucket and after Comp missed a pair of foul shots, Small made the visitors pay.

Small's swipe-and-score with 21 seconds left put the Generals in front for good, 49-48.

Pittsfield (8-6) made five 3-pointers, but shot just 2 of 11 from the foul line. The Colts were 15 of 28.

———
CHICOPEE COMP (48)
Carriveau 7-8-22, Burger 2-0-5, Fournier 3-0-6, Cany 4-7-15. Totals 16-15-48.
PITTSFIELD (49)
Goodnow 2-2-7, Malumphy 1-0-2, R. Duquette 2-0-4, Sadowy 1-0-2, J. Duquette 4-0-8, Small 6-0-15, Powell 5-0-11. Totals 21-2-49.
Chicopee Comp 17 12 10 9 — 48
Pittsfield 17 2 8 22 — 49
3-pointers — CC 1 (Burger); P 5 (Small 3, Powell, Goodnow).