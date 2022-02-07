PITTSFIELD — It wasn't pretty, but the Generals rode a 22-point fourth quarter to a stunning 49-48 victory over Chicopee Comp on Monday night.
The Colts led by 39-27 entering the final frame, and held a 10-point advantage with 4:30 remaining, but coach Joe Racicot's girls found a way.
Jasmine Small scored a team-high 15 points on three 3-pointers, while Desiree Powell added 11 points.
With 1:45 left, Britain Sadowy scored on a putback to draw Pittsfield within four. Then a Powell layup made it 48-45 in the final minute. Randi Duquette scored a second-chance bucket and after Comp missed a pair of foul shots, Small made the visitors pay.
Small's swipe-and-score with 21 seconds left put the Generals in front for good, 49-48.
Pittsfield (8-6) made five 3-pointers, but shot just 2 of 11 from the foul line. The Colts were 15 of 28.