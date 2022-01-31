DALTON — Wahconah’s Grace Wigington returned to the lineup Monday night and made her presence felt.
Wigington scored a game-high 20 points, 16 of them in the first half, as the Warriors beat Hampshire Regional 66-41, sweeping the season series from the Suburban League rivals.
When these teams met in December, the margin of victory was similar, but Wahconah’s offensive production was not. Back on Dec. 17, the Warriors (11-2, 7-2) beat Hampshire 46-23.
On Monday, Wahconah led 13-7 after one quarter, but the Warriors erupted in the second. They outscored Hampshire 23-12 behind eight points each from Wigington and Olivia Gamberoni.
Four Wahconah players scored in double figures. Along with Wigington, Gamberoni had 16, while Emma Belcher and Eva Eberwein had 12 points each.
Emma Allyn led Hampshire with 11 points.
———
HAMPSHIRE REGIONAL (41)
Mikiasewicz 2-1-5, Moynihan 0-0-0, L. Colon-Garcia 1-0-2, Allyn 5-0-11, Czarnieki 3-0-8, Moran 0-0-0, A. Colon-Garcia 1-2-4, Jenkins 1-0-2, Moro 0-1-1, Saltis 1-1-3. Totals 16-9-41.
WAHCONAH (66)
Eberwein 4-0-12, Barry 1-0-2, Choquette 0-0-0, Belcher 3-4-12, Doyle 0-0-0, Gamberoni 6-4-16, Drury 0-0-0, Roberts 0-1-1, White 0-0-0, Wigington 7-3-20, Mason 0-3-3, Quinto 0-0-0. Totals 21-15-66.
Hampshire 7 12 12 10 — 41
Wahconah 13 23 14 16 — 66
3-point goals — H 3 (Czarnieki 2, Allyn). W 9 (Eberwein 4, Wigington 3, Belcher 2).
Southwick 42, McCann 26
SOUTHWICK — The visiting Hornets could not buy a bucket in this one.
They fell behind 15-6 after one quarter, and despite holding Southwick to four points in the second half, only scored five and trailed 19-11 at halftime.
“We are struggling to score. We are doing many good things we just can’t get the ball to drop,” McCann coach Kathy Budaj wrote in an email. “Great effort by everyone. We will keep plugging away and work on our shots.”
Hannah Boisvert had 11 points and Macey Tatro had 10 for McCann (3-7, 1-6). Maeve Turmel led all scorers with 21 points for the Rams.
———
McCANN TECH (26)
Boisvert 5-1-11, Hayer 0-0-0 Moran 0-0-0, Tatro 4-2-10, Rose 0-0-0, Todd 1-1-3, Marsh 1-0-2. Totals 11-4-26.
SOUTHWICK (42)
Stevenson 0-0-0, McGiveney 1-0-2, Androde 2-1-5, Turmel 9-0-21, Davis 0-0-0, Burke 2-3-8, Westcott 1-2-4, Hanifan 0-0-0, Ferrentino 0-0-0. Totals 16-6-42.
McCann 6 5 7 8 — 26
Southwick 15 4 16 7 — 42
3-point goals — S 4 (Turel 3, Burke).
Lee girls 39, Pope Francis 25
SPRINGFIELD — Caroline Maloney and Carina Brown combined to score 25 points as the Wildcats picked up a win away from Coach C Court.
“Our defense held up well on the road and we had a good day at the [free throw] line,” Lee coach Rick Puleri wrote in an email. “Caroline picked us up on offense today when we struggled to find a rhythm.”
The Wildcats (6-4, 4-1) used a big 15-7 second quarter to rally from an early deficit.
———