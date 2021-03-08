LEE — For the second time in three days, Lee had a shot against Mount Greylock. This time, the Wildcats took it.
Lee defeated the Mounties Monday night 40-37, after getting beaten by 13 at Greylock on Saturday afternoon.
In that one, Delaney Babcock poured in 26 points and dominated the Wildcats defense. On Monday, thought, coach Rick Puleri's girls held Babcock to 10 points.
At the other end, Lena Simone and Emma Puleri broke free after frustrating offensive outings Saturday. Simone posted 15 points, including a 5-of-6 night from the foul line. Puleri added 13 and had a huge 3-pointer in the fourth quarter.
"Lena Simone had a career high 15 points and did a great job of attacking the basket," Rick Puleri wrote in an email. "They outrebounded us badly on Saturday and we did a much better job competing on the boards tonight. Our defensive intensity was much better as well. It was close throughout the second half and give credit to Greylock they kept fighting right to the end as they cut the lead to 2 with 10 seconds left and Emma made the first and missed the 2nd but Greylock didn’t get a shot off in time. A hard fought good team win as everyone contributed."
Greylock (7-9) trailed 34-28 after three quarters, and held Lee to just six points in the final frame. Puleri had four of those, to counter the Mounties late. Greylock got a late 3-pointer from Abby Scaliabba and Babcock had four points in the fourth, but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback.
The Wildcats (3-4) were 8 of 12 from the foul line. Emma Stevens knocked home two 3-pointers for Greylock.
———
Greylock 13 6 9 9 — 37
Lee 15 10 9 6 — 40
MG (37)
Levesque 0-0-0, Newberry 2-0-5, Art 0-0-0, Babcock 5-0-10, Quagliano 0-0-0, Stevens 2-1-7, Scaliabba 1-0-3, Sullivan 2-0-4, Gilooly 1-0-3, Coody 1-3-5. Totals 14-4-37.
L (40)
Kelly 2-0-4, M. Puleri 2-0-4, Maloney 1-0-2, Simone 5-5-15, Simmons 1-0-2, E. Puleri 4-3-13, Clark 0-0-0. Totals 15-8-40.
3-point goals — MG 5 (Stevens 2, Newberry, Scaliabba, Gilooly); L 2 (E. Puleri 2).