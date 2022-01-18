SPRINGFIELD — Playing for just the fourth time this season, the Lee girls kept their perfect record intact on the road at Renaissance.
Emma Puleri poured in 20 points and the Wildcats beat the Phoenix on their home floor 52-34 Tuesday night.
After 13 days off, coach Rick Puleri’s squad busted out of the opening gates to a 17-point first quarter.
“We got off to a great start and ran some good sets. It was great just to get back,” Puleri wrote in an email.
Lee improved to 4-0 with the win.
Emma Puleri had 12 including a pair of 3-pointers in that frame. From there, Carina Brown’s steady presence in the paint wore down Renaissance. Brown scored four points in each of the final three quarters for 12 on the night.
C’Niyah Hines had 14 points to lead Renaissance.
LEE (52)
Hall 1-0-2, B. Kelly 2-1-5, Maloney 2-3-7, M. Puleri 2-0-4, E. Puleri 8-2-20, Lovato 1-0-2, Brown 5-2-12. Totals 21-8-52.
RENAISSANCE (34)
Hines 5-4-14, Nicholson 1-0-2, Buzzell 1-0-2, Marrero 3-0-9, Baker 3-0-7. Totals 13-4-34.
Lee 17 13 14 8 — 52
Renaissance 10 6 8 10 — 34
3-pointers — L 2 (E. Puleri 2); R 4 (Marrero 3, Baker).
Pittsfield 52, Chicopee Comp 33
CHICOPEE — Pittsfield High got 23 points from Randi Duquette and a dandy of an all-around outing by Desiree Powell to best Chicopee Comp on the road Tuesday night.
Duquette added 10 rebounds for a double-double. She had 17 of her points in the second half, as PHS turned a 17-12 advantage into a runaway.
Powell finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, six assists and six steals.
The Generals connected on seven 3-pointers, with five different players dialing it up from long distance. PHS improved to 5-4.
PITTSFIELD (52)
Goodnow 2-0-5, Malumphy 1-0-3, R. Duquette 10-0-23, Sadowy 1-0-2, Small 2-1-6, Powell 5-2-13. Totals 21-3-52.
CHICOPEE COMP (33)
Rodriguez 1-0-2, Carriveau 1-1-3, Burtger 5-0-13, Fourmier 2-0-4, Carrie 5-1-11. Totals 14-2-33.
Pittsfield 13 4 14 21 — 52
Comp 2 10 9 12 — 33
3-pointers — P 7 (R. Duquette 3, Goodnow, Malumphy, Small, Powell); C 3 (Burtger 3).
Mount Greylock 35, Ludlow 32
WILLIAMSTOWN — Host Mount Greylock skunked Ludlow in the first quarter, and rode that defense to victory on its home floor Tuesday night.
Powered by a pair of Emma Gilooly 3-pointers, the Mounties led 14-0 after one frame, but that lead proved less than safe over the remainder of the evening. The Lions bounced by behind Jacinda Hewes, who had a game-high 18 points and made five second-half 3-pointers.
In the end though, a well-rounded offensive output by the Mounties was just enough. Greylock (3-3) got eight different girls in the scorebook, led by Molly Sullivan’s nine points. She had a team-high four in the second half, as the Mounties managed just 10 total points.
It was a tough night offensively for both sides. Greylock was just 3 of 14 from the foul line, while Ludlow went home with the sour taste of a 7 of 23 night in a three-point loss.
LUDLOW (32)
Howes 6-1-18, Lyman 2-3-9, Coelho 1-0-2, Scott 0-1-1, Albright 0-2-2. Totals 9-7-32.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (35)
Leveque 0-0-0, Newberry 2-0-4, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 1-0-2, Quagliano 1-0-2, Barnes 1-0-2, Scialabba 2-0-4, Sullivan 3-3-9, Gilooly 2-0-6, Coody 3-0-6. Totals 15-3-35.
Ludlow 0 7 13 12 — 32
Greylock 14 11 4 6 — 35
3-pointers — L 7 (Howes 5, Lyman 2); MG 2 (Gilooly 2).
Hoosac Valley 66, Hampshire 36
CHESHIRE — Averie McGrath dropped 26 points without stepping foot on the foul line Tuesday night, as the Hurricanes ran away from visiting Hampshire.
McGrath scored eight of Hoosac Valley’s first 11 points, as the hosts built an 11-7 lead. Then coach Holly McGovern’s girls kicked it up a notch.
Ashlyn Lesure, Taylor Garabedian and McGrath all connected from 3-point land in the second quarter to help their side to a 17-point halftime lead. The Hurricanes hit eight 3-pointers on the night, with McGrath drilling four herself. Hanna Shea hit two in the second half and finished with 10 points.
The Hurricanes have won four straight and improved to 7-1.
HAMPSHIRE (36)
Miklasewicz 1-0-2, Moynahan 1-0-2, L. Garcia-Colon 4-2-10, Allyn 2-0-6, Czarniecki 3-2-11, Cortis 0-1-1, A. Garcia-Colon 2-0-4. Totals 13-5-36.
HOOSAC VALLEY (66)
Boudreau 0-0-0, Cappiella 0-0-0, Billetz 2-1-5, Shea 4-0-10, A. Garabedian 3-1-7, McNeice 0-0-0, Meczywor 0-0-0, Lesure 3-1-8, Witek 1-1-3, McGrath 11-0-26, T. Garabedian 2-2-7. Totals 26-6-66.
Hampshire 7 5 12 12 — 36
Hoosac 11 18 20 17 — 66
3-pointers — Hamp. 5 (Czarniecki 3, Allyn 2); HV 8 (McGrath 4, Shea 2, Lesure, T. Garabedian).
Frontier 28, Lenox 27
LENOX — Madison McKimme hit a 3-pointer at the final horn to send Frontier home from Lenox with a victory Tuesday night in a barn-burner.
The Millionaires trailed by one at halftime and then matched the Redhawks the rest of the way, but couldn’t hang on to that two-point lead with 10 seconds left.
Mia Giardina’s second bucket of the night came just before the final possession, as she scored on a layup to put Lenox in front.
“Very well played game by both teams,” wrote Lenox coach Nicole Patella in an email.
Mia Pignatelli canned three 3-pointers for Lenox (1-5), including two in the fourth quarter, finishing with a game-high nine points.
FRONTIER (28)
McKimme 3-0-7, Fifield 1-2-4, Laford 2-0-5, Kerkendall 2-0-6, Hutkowski 0-2-2, Moes-Polan 2-0-4. Totals 10-4-28.
LENOX (27)
Doyle 1-0-3, Patel 0-0-0, Pignatelli 3-0-9, Fairfield 2-0-4, Paul 1-1-4, Nichols 0-0-0, Kirchner 1-1-3, Lipton 0-0-0, Nicotra 0-0-0, Giardina 2-0-4. Totals 10-2-27.
Frontier 10 7 3 8 — 28
Lenox 8 8 3 8 — 27
3-pointers — F 4 (Kerkendall 2, McKimme, Laford); L 5 (Pignatelli 3, Doyle, Paul).
Pope Francis 45, Mount Everett 40
SHEFFIELD — Mount Everett fell behind by 12 points at halftime and couldn’t come all the way back in a home loss to Pope Francis on Tuesday.
The Cardinals got 17 points from Isabella Meadows in the win. Meadows had 12 in the first half and hit two 3-pointers in an 18-8 second quarter for the visiting side.
Mount Everett got 16 points from Emma Goewey, and Maggy Sarnacki connected three times from 3-point range, but they were the lone Eagles to score in the fourth quarter as Pope Francis melted the clock away.
“Truly a game of two halves today. We didn’t take care of the ball like we needed to in the first half, missed a lot of free throws, but played a much better second half,” wrote coach Josh King in an email. “Unfortunately we ran out of gas at the end. The girls showed a lot of grit today battling back and we will work on those things tomorrow in preparation for Friday’s game at Southwick.”
Mount Everett (4-4) was 11 of 22 from the foul line.
POPE FRANCIS (45)
Tremmel 1-0-3, Meadows 6-2-17, Mason 2-1-6, Caudte 2-1-5, Wolf 4-0-8. Totals 16-8-45.
MOUNT EVERETT (40)
Sarnacki 3-0-9, Ngoy-Nkulu 3-2-8, Stewart 0-0-0, E. Steuernagle 1-2-4, Devoti 1-1-3, A. Steuernagle 0-0-0, Carpenter 0-0-0, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 5-6-16. Totals 12-11-40.
Pope Francis 12 18 8 7 — 45
Mount Everett 10 8 15 7 — 40
3-pointers — PF 5 (Meadows 3, Tremmel, Mason); ME 3 (Sarnacki 3).
West Springfield 32, Taconic 22
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A pair of defensive units clashed Tuesday at West Side, and the host Terriers got the better of Taconic.
West Springfield held the visitors to a single-digit first half, though that lead was only 11-9 after the Taconic defense held their hosts to a single point in the second quarter. The difference in the game wound up being a 13-4 fourth quarter in favor of the hosts. Taconic didn’t make a field goal in the final frame and shot just 4 of 8 from the foul line.
Maddie Winn hit the game’s lone 3-pointer and finished with a team-high nine points for Taconic (4-3). Shannon Kosior was 6 of 7 from the stripe and scored a game-high 14 for the Terriers.