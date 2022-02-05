LEE — The visiting Phoenix never got a chance to rise, as Lee pounded visiting Renaissance 57-17 on Saturday.
Lee led 21-3 after one quarter and 52-8 entering the final frame. The Wildcats allowed a single made field goal in each of the first three quarters on Saturday at home.
Caroline Maloney had eight of her game-high 14 points in that opening stanza, while Emma Puleri finished with 13 points including a pair of 3-pointers. All 27 of their combined points came before the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats improved to 8-3 and now have four consecutive wins.
———
RENAISSANCE (17)
Buzzell 1-0-2, Marrero 1-1-4, Hines 3-0-7, Nicholson 1-0-2, Jacobs 1-0-2. Totals 7-1-17.
LEE (57)
Hall 2-0-5, S. Kelly 0-0-0, B. Kelley 2-2-6, Maloney 6-1-14, M. Puleri 3-0-7, E. Puleri 5-1-13, Lovato 2-1-5, Brown 3-1-7, Haddad 0-0-0, Herman 0-0-0, Salice 0-0-0. Totals 23-6-57.
Renaissance 3 3 2 9 — 17
Lee 21 18 13 5 — 57
3-pointers — R 2 (Marrero, Hines); L 5 (E. Puleri 2, Hall, Maloney, M. Puleri).
Pope Francis 53, Mount Everett 47
SPRINGFIELD — A 22-point halftime deficit proved too much for Mount Everett to overcome on the road on Saturday.
Emma Goewey scored a game-high 23 points, hitting on 7 of 10 foul shots to lead the Eagles.
"Both teams came out flat to start the game. I wish we had capitalized more on some of the early opportunities but once Pope Francis started knocking down shots the lead in the first half grew," wrote Eagles coach Josh King in an email. "We couldn't seem to find the bottom of the net in that first half. The girls did put up a fight in the second half and got the game to within six but we just couldn't get any closer."
Everett put up 19 points in the fourth quarter, grabbing some momentum King hopes the team will carry into a big week that features games against Lenox, Renaissance and Franklin Tech.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (47)
Gennari 0-0-0, Sarnacki 1-0-3, Ngoy-Nkulu 0-0-0, Stewart 1-0-2, E. Steuernagle 3-1-7, Devoti 2-2-6, A. Steuernagle 1-0-2, Carpenter 0-0-0, Creamer 2-0-4, Goewey 8-7-23.
POPE FRANCIS (53)
Albano 5-1-12, Fitsgerald 1-0-2, Simis 3-0-7, Meadows 9-0-20, Marsh 1-0-2, Mason 2-0-5, Caudle 0-1-1, Wolf 1-2-4. Totals 22-4-53.
Mount Everett 9 9 10 19 — 47
Pope Francis 16 24 8 5 — 53
3-pointers — ME 1 (Sarnacki); PF 5 (Meadows 2, Albano, Simis, Mason).
South Hadley 50, Drury 32
SOUTH HADLEY — The Blue Devils settled for a pair of foul shots in the first quarter, but still only trailed South Hadley 8-2 at the end of the opening frame.
Even an 11-point halftime deficit wasn't a deal-breaker. However, after the Tigers ripped off a 19-point third quarter, the Blue Devils couldn't claw their way back in.
South Hadley held Drury's Kayla McGrath scoreless in the first half, before she finished with a team-high seven points. Ellie Harnick had seven points as well.
"Foul trouble plagued us the entire game. Kayla and Jacinta [Felix] were out early in the 1st half. They were able to push their lead up with them off the floor and we never recovered," Drury coach Ian Downey wrote in an email. "That being said, we need to do a better job of staying mentally tough. Doesn’t matter if the calls are going your way or not. We need to stay composed and fight through it. I thought we let it get to us throughout the game."
———