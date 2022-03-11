WHITINSVILLE — A couple days after Caroline Maloney hung 46 points on Lee's opponent in the Sweet 16, the Wildcats had to experience the other end of facing an unstoppable force.

Bri Frongillo dumped in 10 3-pointers and 48 points as No. 3 Hopedale ended No. 6 Lee's run in the MIAA Division V State Tournament on Friday.

Lee had to travel 95 miles to Whitinsville Christian School to play the game 15 minutes from Hopedale's campus. There, Frongillo had 13 points on three triples in the first quarter and just never stopped scoring.

"We ran into a great player who played a great game tonight," wrote Lee coach Rick Puleri in an email. "I’m proud of my girls, they had a great season and showed up and played hard every night and that’s all I could ask of them."

Despite that initial onslaught, the Wildcats were within 17-11 after one quarter. Five different Lee girls scored in the opener, with Maloney knocking in a 3-pointer. She hit 11 of them in the previous round, but that first deep ball was her only of the night on Friday.

Emma Puleri scored a team-high 14 points, while Maloney chipped in 11, but the Blue Raiders led by 13 at halftime and pulled away from there.

Lee finishes its campaign with 18 wins and 6 losses. The Wildcats were 4-2 and in postseason play.

Hopedale advances to play in the Final Four against No. 2 Springfield ICS, which just edged Drury 50-49 at AIC on Friday. The other Final Four matchup pits No. 1 Hoosac Valley against No. 5 Taconic.

———

Lee (44)

Hall 2-0-4, S. Kelly 2-0-6, B. Kelly 4-0-8, Maloney 3-3-10, M. Puleri 1-0-2, E. Puleri 7-0-14. Totals 19-3-44.

Hopedale (73)

Frongillo 18-2-48, Hodgens 2-0-5, Casey 1-0-3, Hurley 1-0-2, Gosselin 0-1-1, Reynolds 0-0-0, Carrol 6-1-13, Costanza 0-0-0. Totals 28-4-73.

Lee 11 14 4 15 — 44

Hopedale 17 21 22 13 — 73

3-pointers — L 3 (S. Kelly 2, Maloney); H 12 (Frongillo 10, Casey, Hodgens).